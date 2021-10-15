Bears WR Allen Robinson questionable to play against Packers on Sunday

(670 The Score) Bears receiver Allen Robinson was listed as questionable to play against the Packers on Sunday due to an ankle injury.

Robinson worked in a limited fashion in practice Friday after missing the previous two days. He has 17 receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Bears listed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (groin) and pass rusher Khalil Mack (foot) as questionable for Sunday. Hicks returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday, while Mack didn't practice all week.

The Bears also listed safety Eddie Jackson (knee), cornerback Artie Burns (foot), running back Ryan Nall (ankle), receiver Jakeem Grant (groin), receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) and cornerback Xavier Crawford (back) as questionable. Tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee) were ruled out.

Bears running back Damien Williams is unlikely to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list by Sunday, coach Matt Nagy indicated to reporters Friday. Williams was placed on that list Thursday after testing positive for the virus. That puts rookie Khalil Herbert in line to be the Bears' lead running back.

Kickoff between the Bears (3-2) and Packers (4-1) comes at noon CT Sunday from Soldier Field.

