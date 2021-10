West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby in the early kick-off in the Premier League today.The Hammers will look to continue their fine form following an excellent win at Everton, while Nuno Espirito Santo is also starting to show signs of progress with Spurs after victory at Newcastle last weekend.Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard's goals proved too much for Spurs in this fixture last season at the London Stadium.And Spurs will be out for revenge here and know a victory will take them above David Moyes’ side.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match, including...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO