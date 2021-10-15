Olive Kitteridge wins Emmy for limited series or movie

EXCLUSIVE: Hank Azaria (Brockmire, Ray Donovan), Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told, One Day at a Time), Alison Pill (Them, The Newsroom), Nick Podany (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on Broadway) and Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy, In the Dark), are set to star alongside Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television. They round out the ensemble cast of the 10-episode, half-hour dramedy, which Crudup, Emmy winner for his role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, also executive produces.
Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, directed...
