Olive Kitteridge wins Emmy for limited series or movie

By Oliver Gettell
EW.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlive Kitteridge, HBO’s sprawling domestic drama based on Elizabeth Strout’s book about an misanthropic New England schoolteacher, has won the Emmy for limited series. Starring Frances McDormand in the title role,...

