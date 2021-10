This earnings and holiday season, the supply chain crisis is dominating every conversation. Port congestion, factory shutdowns and labor shortages are all a part of the problem, which experts say could last through 2023. In some cases, the delays are putting certain brands and retailers in jeopardy of missing crucial inventory targets. While supply chain issues aren’t a new concept, many consumers are only now facing the impacts of product shortages and inflation. As the holidays near, FN has rounded up our supply chain coverage to explain how it began and how it is affecting the footwear industry and consumers. What is causing the...

APPAREL ・ 10 HOURS AGO