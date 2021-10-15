CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Recap: Coming Out of My Cage

By Jessica Goldstein
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe is so proud of his wife for managing to hear upsetting information from a near stranger and respond with blunt-force trauma that only renders this man temporarily unconscious and not 100 percent dead. Progress, baby! Of course, there is no way Gil will make it out of this situation alive...

Vulture

You’s Shalita Grant Is Happy to Be Hated

When Shalita Grant pops onto the Zoom screen from her girlfriend’s parents’ place in Texas, she apologizes for her scratchy voice. She has a cold, her first one in two years. Back in December 2019, Grant didn’t know it was going to be her last international voyage for two years — or her last cold, for that matter — before she went on a little solo trip to Barcelona. And because she doesn’t have a television in her home, when she travels, she picks out a show beforehand that she can indulge in while in the hotel room.
Vulture

Olivia Rodrigo Glows in Arcade Lights in ‘traitor’

Olivia Rodrigo released the music video for her next single, “traitor.” Rodrigo opens the video, happily jumping in the clouds until she’s brought back down to earth in her heartbreak. Her friends take her on a night out on the town, visiting various teen hangouts after hours. Rodrigo spends a good portion of the video in an arcade, mirroring an old video of Rodrigo and her rumored boyfriend at the time, Joshua Bassett, playing Guitar Hero together. The teens later break into their high school and jump into the pool as Rodrigo tries to enjoy time with friends while being heartbroken. The video switches between camcorder and HD footage to highlight the difference between the memories being recorded and the feelings of betrayal by Olivia. Rodrigo has been in the news as she continues to give up songwriting credits to artists like Taylor Swift and Paramore as fans and music critics notice the distinct inspiration on her debut album, Sour.
Vulture

You Season-Finale Recap: It’s Always The Husband

Joe says Shirley Jackson wrote that suburbia is where people go to come apart. I say, Joe, you’re from Brooklyn, and you were just as fucked up there as you are in Madre Linda. We are treated to yet another flashback, just in case you were still wondering, did something...
Distractify

Tragedy Inspires Comedy — 9 of the Best Memes to Come Out of 'You' Season 3

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of You. There’s a thin line between comedy and drama, and it turns out that that line is apparently a meme. Many of us cope with tragedy using humor. And, memes often come out of our impulsive need to make light of our frustrations, fears, and observations. The Netflix series You may be dark, but that hasn't stopped the onslaught of hilarious memes.
Vulture

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Only Murders In the Building

Spoilers ahead, obviously. “What a terrific goddamn finale this is going to be,” announces Oliver (Martin Short) in the opening moments of the season one conclusion of Only Murders in the Building. The former Broadway producer and perpetual boom-mic carrier is referring to the podcast within the Hulu series, which is also called Only Murders in the Building, but in one of the many meta touches that has made this season such a delight, Oliver’s words could just as easily be taken as a comment on the episode that’s about to unfold. Only an old-school showman like Oliver — and, for that matter, Short — would announce, “We’ve got a really great show for you tonight,” while in the midst of solving a murder.
Vulture

Are the Characters of Insecure Okay?! Going Into Season 5?

With a new season of Insecure finally upon us after a 16-month hiatus that’s felt more like 16 years, you may be racking your brain trying to remember how much Issa and Molly still like each other, whose man is still in the picture, and whether Kelli is still listening to herself on her own podcast. Fear not — ahead of this Sunday’s season premiere, we’re here to give you the rundown of who’s killing it in life and who’s on the verge of a mental breakdown. And in honor of the episode titles of this season of Issa Rae’s beloved HBO series — “Reunited, Okay?!”, “Growth, Okay?!”, “Pressure, Okay?!”, etc. — we’re giving each character a verdict of “Okay?!” or not so much.
Vulture

This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Tiffany Haddish on Nosy Neighbors

The comedy-podcast universe is ever expanding, not unlike the universe universe. We’re here to make it a bit smaller, a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each one has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the exceptional and the noteworthy. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists and especially enthusiastic people will pick their favorites. We hope to have your ears permanently plugged with the best in aural comedy.
TVLine

YOU Season 3 Survivors Speak: 'It Was So Iconic Being in That Damn Cage'

Warning: This interview spoils the YOU Season 3 finale. Haven’t finished? Get thee to Netflix. Plenty of blood is shed in the third season of Netflix’s YOU, but not everyone who goes up against the Quinn-Goldbergs meets the same grisly fate as Peach, Candace and so many others before them. Take the killer couple’s new besties, for example. An ill-conceived foursome in Episode 8 ends with Cary (Travis Van Winkle) and Sherry Conrad (Shalita Grant) being thrown into “The Cage” after overhearing the truth about Natalie’s murder, but did they let that get them down? No, sir. “We not only survived, but...
Vulture

The Jonas Brothers Are Going to Roast Each Other for Your Amusement

When defending Dave Chappelle against concerns from the trans community that his special The Closer contained transphobic material, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement earlier this month that stand-up comedy “exists to push boundaries.” Now, mere weeks later, Netflix has released a trailer for a one-hour comedy special called the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a “one-of-a-kind family roast” of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, singers of “Year 3000.” Kenan Thompson will host the special, which will feature Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall, all doing material about the boy band featured on the Meet the Robinsons (2007) soundtrack. We can’t wait to see what boundaries this pushes on November 23.
Vulture

Y: The Last Man Recap: Letting the Grass Grow

The world is not kind to people who follow the rules. It likes to make you think it is, but that’s the big grift, isn’t it? Promise the masses that the best way to success, safety, joy, and belonging is playing the game; meanwhile, the game turns their lifeblood into money for the powerful people living outside it. We see this narrative of desperation emerge everywhere lately. It’s why Squid Game and Bo Burnham’s Inside are phenomena, while the employees of the network that released them have staged walkouts. It’s why industries across the country are unionizing and striking and why countless workers are bowing out entirely. It explains the spike in ADHD diagnoses and the exploding popularity of a random pug on TikTok. We were told running this gauntlet would produce results, and as it turns out, the gauntlet was producing results — just not for us. Now, as we teeter on the edge of multiple apocalypses — one of which has already killed more than 735,000 people in the U.S. alone — we’re being forced to ask ourselves: What is this all for?
Vulture

Succession’s Natalie Gold Knows ‘You Can Never Really Get Out’ of the Roy Family

Before season three of Succession, the last viewers had seen of Rava Roy, Kendall’s estranged wife, was back at Shiv’s wedding in the season-one finale. But try as she might to get herself and their kids away from his unpredictable, often drug-fueled behavior, she can’t escape the machinations of the Roy family forever. “In my head, it’s always been a little mafia-esque,” Natalie Gold, who plays Rava, told Vulture. “You can never really get out.”
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TVLine

My Name Premiere Recap: Plans for Revenge — Plus, Grade It!

Guilt is the overriding emotion that drives Jiwoo to seek revenge when her gangster father is murdered in Netflix’s gritty new K-drama My Name. Jiwoo feels like if she hadn’t angrily told her father Donghoon that he was dead to her in the premiere, he wouldn’t have come out of hiding to redeem himself and celebrate her birthday with her. The moment he snuck into their apartment building, he was doomed because the killer was waiting for him in the shadows. He tried to open the apartment door but couldn’t. Jiwoo had put on the safety lock and wasn’t expecting him....
Vulture

Insecure Remains Magical and Messy in Its Final Season

Insecure has always existed in the register of fantasy. In many resplendent ways, this is one of the strengths of the series, which ends this year after its fifth season. It’s on display in the glowing beauty with which the various brown skin tones of its cast are lit, making even small moments feel open to glamour and possibility. It’s on display in the bouncy, punchy soundtrack featuring the likes of Anderson.Paak and Too Short. It’s on display in the fluidity of the camerawork from mainstays like director Melina Matsoukas, who helmed the pilot, and cinematographer Ava Berkofsky, who set the style of the series. Style is what this series excels at, but this can leave the show feeling a touch vacuum-sealed from the world whose joys it seeks to reflect because various heavy concerns don’t puncture the bubble of its characters. Even when Issa struggles financially, there’s a disconnect, a weightlessness as her downtrodden struggles are played for laughs or anxiety-inducing discomfort. This trend continues in Insecure’s final season, premiering on HBO Sunday night.
Vulture

Squid Game Season-Finale Recap: You Are the Horses

All of the artifice drops in the Squid Game finale. There’s no preamble to the final round, no stair room, no “The Blue Danube.” The episode begins with establishing shots: the squid game field, the two players left on the control room board. Gi-hun wins the coin toss and chooses offense (Sang-woo will be on the defense) in a dark tunnel, and it looks like the game starts immediately after Sae-byeok’s death. All the better to use Gi-hun’s pure rage going into the final round. Even the VIPs’ skybox is plain, all the tacky decorations gone. Even they understand the gravity of the final deathmatch.
Vulture

Grace Freud Is One of Only 10 Gay People Left on Earth

Thanks to COVID-19, comedians are trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided we would do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column while we’re all isolating. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”
Vulture

Succession Recap: Relevant Donuts

In “Austerlitz,” the seventh episode of Succession’s first season, the Roys gather on Connor’s ranch for a farcical family therapy session, led by an earnest professional (Griffin Dunne) in glasses and a reassuring sweater. Logan has not-so-subtly arranged the meeting as part of a photo-op, presenting a unified family front to the press, but Kendall is absent and off the wagon, and it’s an unspoken truth that his father is a big reason why. The session begins with Logan taunting the kids: “Go on. Does no one want to take a pop at the champ?” He then goes on to say, twice for emphasis, that everything he’s done in his life has been for his children — to which Shiv, Roman, and Connor can only look at each other and say, wordlessly, “Can you believe this fucking guy?”
Vulture

Insecure Season-Premiere Recap: Back To Where We Started

When we last saw the guys and gals of Insecure at the end of its fourth season, they were all at inflection points in their lives. Tiffany (Amanda Seales) and Derek (Wade Allain-Marcus) were dealing with her increasingly severe postpartum depression, Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Andrew (Alexander Hodge) broke up, and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) got a new job in San Francisco then found out that his ex-girlfriend Condola (Christina Elmore) was pregnant, interrupting his budding reunion with Issa (Issa Rae).
