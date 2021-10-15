Meet JD! Ohio safari park names new baby giraffe

Benjii Baby is a young man of many talents. He is a Columbus, Ohio native who received a bachelor’s degree at The University of Akron for Buisness Marketing and Sales Management while also pursing a music career. Benjii was born in New Jersey but moved to Columbus, Ohio at an early age. He has inspired many individuals throughout the state of Ohio to make music along with other cities and states. Earlier this year Benjii became one of the top creators on the audio drop in app Clubhouse once again showing how influential he can be. He also performed at The University of Akron’s 10th anniversary spring fest which was a sold out event. Benjii is extremely diverse when it comes to his sound, his main genre is hip hop / r&b, but he can create any genre when he chooses to, depending on how he feels. The name Benjii Baby comes from always keeping it real with everyone whom he encounters. Ever since he was young he has been providing good vibes. Benjii meaning, “100” aka keeping it solid. The two ii’s come from the perspective of having both eyes on the money, although the third I is not visible because that I is hidden, but his third eye is always open. Baby meaning, “from a child’s perspective.” “Overtime” the project has been doing great on all streaming platforms, even charting on the iTunes top 50 hip hop charts. Benjii Baby is expected to drop a lot of new music and videos in 2022.

