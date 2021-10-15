CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alluring 1930s Red Brick Georgian Up for Grabs in Pasadena

By Wendy Bowman
This striking home oozes classy sex appeal from the outset — from the colorful pop of its bright green front door, to the whimsical blue peacock bust holding court in the foyer, to the pricy La Cornue range gracing the updated kitchen. Acquired by a successful filmmaker couple six years ago, the place has since received a complete contemporary overhaul. Now it’s back on the market on one of the best streets in the desirable San Rafael Hills neighborhood of Pasadena, asking $4.8 million.

Originally built in 1930, Emmy-nominated producers Emre Sahin and Sarah Wetherbee of Red Arrow Studio’s Karga Seven Pictures (“Bosch,” “Love is Blind,” “Married at First Sight,” “Say Yes to the Dress”) doled out $2.8 million for the almost 100-year-old house. They subsequently undertook a two-year, million-dollar renovation in collaboration with architect Kevin Oreck and interior designer Deborah Rhein , transforming the formerly dark and dated residence into a modern yet functional showpiece blending vintage charm with luxe amenities.

Nestled on a picturesque Pasadena road where neighbors include Meryl Streep, Grimes, Kristen Wiig and Oscar De La Hoya, and protected by gates and security cameras, the structure’s red brick façade is accented by black-shuttered widows and the aforementioned front door. Once inside, three bedrooms and four bathrooms are spread across nearly 4,000 square feet of open-plan living space punctuated throughout by hardwood floors, designer light fixtures and steel-framed windows and doors. An automated skylight floods the interiors with natural light.

Especially standing out is a formal living room with a tiled fireplace and custom floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. An adjacent breezeway leads to a gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with that gorgeous La Cornue range topped by a custom hood, plus a Sub-Zero refrigerator, massive eat-in marble island and breakfast nook. French doors in each space open up to to an inviting al fresco patio ideal for dining and entertaining.

Other highlights include a fireside master retreat sporting a soaring vaulted wood ceiling, duo of windowed seating alcoves, spacious balcony and bathroom equipped with a clawfoot soaking tub. Elsewhere on the premises is what’s described as an “eclectic” formal dining room, along with a garage that’s been converted into an art room. Outdoors, the expansive and private grassy lawn holds a pool with a Baja shelf and an adjacent cabana — all ensconced in a bevy of mature trees.

The listing is held by Shannon Scavo of Maisonre.

