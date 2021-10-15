Lebanon detained 19 people over recent deadly clashes - state news agency

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Clearly there is a sense of panic in Tehran. The previous bullish rhetoric from the newly appointed President Ebrahim Raisi has been radically toned down. He repeatedly claimed that the Iranian regime would never return to the nuclear negotiations in Vienna until all the American sanctions imposed on Iran by former President Donald Trump were lifted. Now, in a late-night interview on state television, he has admitted that Iran is "serious and committed" to return to Vienna to resume "result-oriented" talks aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry later clarified that this means the country has "no pre-conditions" for returning to the negotiating table.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 16 HOURS AGO