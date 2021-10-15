CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Lebanon detained 19 people over recent deadly clashes - state news agency

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PewAr_0cSYmFek00

CAIRO (Reuters) - Lebanon detained 19 people in relation to recent gunfire in Beirut, state National News Agency reported on Friday.

Seven Shi’ite Muslims were killed by gunfire on Thursday that began as people were assembling for a protest called by the Shi’ite group Hezbollah against Judge Tarek Bitar, in hours of clashes.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clashes south Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge has charged 68 people in this month’s deadly clashes in Beirut that left seven people dead and dozens wounded, the state news agency reported Monday. The clashes in south Beirut on Oct. 14 was the worst fighting in the capital in years and broke...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Lebanon’s people face a deadly false choice: Impunity or chaos

Mohamad Bazzi is a journalism professor and director of the Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies at New York University. He is also a non-resident fellow at Democracy for the Arab World Now. Armed clashes that suddenly broke out on Thursday between rival militias in Beirut evoked memories of...
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

At least five dead and several injured in Lebanon protests over Beirut blast

The Lebanese army deployed tanks on the streets of Beirut on Thursday after a protest over the 2020 port explosion spiralled into chaotic violence that left at least five people dead. During a demonstration against the judge leading the inquiry into the blast, an unidentified sniper opened fire on crowds...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Hezbollah#Beirut#National News Agency#Shi Ite Muslims
wirenewsfax.com

Six people were killed in clashes in Beirut as tensions rise over blast probe

Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during a demonstration organized by Hezbollah, a militant Lebanese group, and its allies against a judge who was investigating the blast at the port of the city last year. Authorities said that at least six people were killed in the worst street fighting in the city’s history. Several others were also injured in the ongoing and violent street fighting.
MIDDLE EAST
UN News Centre

UN calls for end to violence in Lebanon following deadly Beirut clashes

Clashes erupted after gunmen fired on hundreds of people heading to a protest against the lead judge in the probe, organized by the militant group Hezbollah, which plays a major role as a political force in Lebanese politics, and its supporters, according to media reports. At least six people were...
MIDDLE EAST
Sand Hills Express

Lebanon on edge after deadly protests

Beirut — A day of mourning has been declared in Lebanon after at least 7 people were killed and dozens injured in protests in the capital Beirut on Thursday. The country, once called the “playground of the Middle East,” is already in the midst of a devastating economic crisis, with nearly three quarters of its population living in poverty.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNMT AM 650

Syria executes 24 people over deadly forest fires

AMMAN (Reuters) – Syria executed 24 people it said had set fires that swept swathes of forests mainly in the coastal province of Latakia, the ancestral home of Syrian President Bashar al Assad, the justice ministry said on Thursday . Those executed on Wednesday were charged with committing “terrorist acts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the general who leads Sudan

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who on Monday dissolved authorities leading the country's transition to democracy, became de facto head of state after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir and now embodies the possible return to a much-feared military rule. In a lengthy military career under Bashir, he rose to prominent roles while remaining relatively unknown. He commanded the country's ground forces before Bashir made him inspector general of the army in February, 2019 two months before the military removed Bashir from power. Sudanese media and analysts say Burhan coordinated sending Sudanese troops to Yemen as part of a Saudi-led coalition which intervened from 2015 against Iran-backed Huthi rebels. It was a vital but behind-the-scenes role in Sudan's military involvement alongside the kingdom in Yemen.
MILITARY
Reuters

Former Saudi spymaster seeks U.S. help for his jailed children

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday of targeting him, and made an unprecedented public plea to the Biden administration to help obtain the release of his children jailed in Saudi Arabia. Saad...
WORLD
Fox News

US military was tipped off about Iran-backed attack on troops in Syria, saving lives

EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces. Roughly 200 U.S. troops were evacuated by C-130 transport planes prior to the attack last week, while about two dozen remained at the small base, one military official told Fox News. While it was not clear what type of intelligence led to the tip, multiple officials say it saved lives.
MILITARY
UPI News

Iranian regime's credibility is shrinking

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Clearly there is a sense of panic in Tehran. The previous bullish rhetoric from the newly appointed President Ebrahim Raisi has been radically toned down. He repeatedly claimed that the Iranian regime would never return to the nuclear negotiations in Vienna until all the American sanctions imposed on Iran by former President Donald Trump were lifted. Now, in a late-night interview on state television, he has admitted that Iran is "serious and committed" to return to Vienna to resume "result-oriented" talks aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry later clarified that this means the country has "no pre-conditions" for returning to the negotiating table.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

IDF Warns Syrian Soldiers Against Cooperating with Hezbollah – Report

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reportedly dropped leaflets over southern Syria on Monday warning Syrian Army soldiers to refrain from cooperating with Iranian-backed Shia and Hezbollah forces operating against Israel in the area, several sources reported. According to a copy of the leaflets seen by TPS, the IDF warned the...
MILITARY
WREG

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of […]
WORLD
The Independent

Chinese, Taliban representatives to meet in Qatar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Taliban representatives during a trip this week to the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar an official said Monday. The talks during Wang’s visit, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, are the latest high-level contact between the sides and will “provide an opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views on Afghanistan’s situation and issues of joint concern,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing. Beijing long opposed operations by U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting from the...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
The Independent

Israel OKs 1,300 settlement homes, testing fragile coalition

A senior Israeli minister said Monday he opposes the government's approval of more than 1,300 new settlement housing units in the occupied West Bank highlighting stark disagreements between the country's ideologically divided coalition members. The Israeli government on Sunday announced construction tenders for 1,355 housing units in the West Bank, the first such announcement of expansion of settlements in the territory during U.S. President Joe Biden s administration. The move appears to run contrary to the new government’s pledge to put ideological considerations aside and reduce tensions with the Palestinians The announcement was one of the final steps...
MIDDLE EAST
editorials24.com

Al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar dead after US drone strike in Syria

A top al-Qaida leader is dead after a US drone strike in Syria, the military announced Friday. Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by the airstrike in the northwest section of the country, according to Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command. “The removal of this al Qaeda...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy