Lebanon detained 19 people over recent deadly clashes - state news agency

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who on Monday dissolved authorities leading the country's transition to democracy, became de facto head of state after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir and now embodies the possible return to a much-feared military rule.
In a lengthy military career under Bashir, he rose to prominent roles while remaining relatively unknown. He commanded the country's ground forces before Bashir made him inspector general of the army in February, 2019 two months before the military removed Bashir from power.
Sudanese media and analysts say Burhan coordinated sending Sudanese troops to Yemen as part of a Saudi-led coalition which intervened from 2015 against Iran-backed Huthi rebels.
It was a vital but behind-the-scenes role in Sudan's military involvement alongside the kingdom in Yemen.
Comments / 0