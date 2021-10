Seasonal depression has many symptoms that are similar to major depressive disorder or clinical depression. People with SAD may have feelings of sadness or hopelessness when it’s dark out for extended periods of time, which often leads them to feel sluggish and tired during the day, says Georges Chahwan. Some may feel worthless, guilty, or even suicidal. If you are someone who is suffering from seasonal depression right now, there are steps that you can take to ease these feelings. If it’s possible for you, try spending more time outdoors when the sun is up. Getting fresh air and natural sunlight may make you feel better overall – which will help lift your mood in general.

