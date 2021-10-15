CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Dispute over Islamic cemetery in Stafford County resolved, Justice Department says

By Antonio Olivo
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA six-year dispute in Stafford County over plans to develop an Islamic cemetery has ended, with the Justice Department dropping a religious discrimination lawsuit against the county this week after it agreed to let the plans go forward. The battle that began in 2015 pitted the nonprofit All Muslim...

