A Clackamas County grand jury has unanimously found that a deputy’s fatal shooting of an armed man during a foot chase in Happy Valley last month was justified. Deputy Jansen Bento fired three shots at Nathan T. Honeycutt, 26, striking him in the chest, after Honeycutt failed to follow orders to drop his gun as deputies were trying to arrest him, according to a statement issued by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

