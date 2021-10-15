CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Marvelous TJs Exotixs In Connecticut Sells Sodas And Snacks From All Over The World

By Lisa Sammons
If you’re thirsty, there’s no shortage of sodas in Connecticut. Stop by any convenience store or restaurant and pick up a can of Coke or Sprite. It’ll do the job and quench your thirst. But do you ever wish for something different than the typical grocery store soda options? If you’re looking for international snacks and sodas in Connecticut, look no further. TJ Exotixs in Hartford specializes in unique snacks and drinks that are imported from all over the globe.

Only In Connecticut

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Connecticut is for people who LOVE the Constitution State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

