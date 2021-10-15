The Marvelous TJs Exotixs In Connecticut Sells Sodas And Snacks From All Over The World

The Connecticut College Arboretum is a hidden gem in Connecticut. This 750-acre preserve is filled with a variety of plants, both native and imported. Many people only think about visiting botanical gardens in the spring, when most flowers are in full bloom. But because the arboretum has so many trees, it’s a great spot to check out in the fall as well. This is a fabulous place to take a stroll in the crisp autumn breeze and get in touch with nature. Life gets so busy with family responsibilities and work that we often forget how much beauty there is around us. This is one of the best spots to enjoy nature in Connecticut.

