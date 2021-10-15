Biden, pushing child care policies, says: 'Everybody knows I like kids better than people'

During a Friday event promoting the family and child care elements of his Build Back Better Agenda, President Joe Biden quipped that he “liked kids better than people.”

Biden was in Connecticut in an effort to bring his sweeping social welfare and climate legislation across the finish line. The bill, intended to be passed on a party-line basis, has been held up by divisions among Democrats over its price tag and contents.

"When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, as I joked, everybody knows I like kids better than people,” Biden said. “Fortunately, they're like me. Maybe that's why I like them."

The president was in the midst of making a pitch for one of the more popular policies, the child tax credit. “The money’s already a game-changer,” he said. Although Republicans have historically supported child tax credits, he pointed to their votes against the American Rescue Plan.

"My friends on the other side never had any problem providing $2 trillion in tax cuts for the very wealthy,” Biden said.

The 2017 Republican tax reduction signed into law by former President Donald Trump expanded the child tax credit, though Democrats argued too many lower-income families were excluded.



