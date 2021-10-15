CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, pushing child care policies, says: 'Everybody knows I like kids better than people'

By W. James Antle III
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 10 days ago

During a Friday event promoting the family and child care elements of his Build Back Better Agenda, President Joe Biden quipped that he “liked kids better than people.”

Biden was in Connecticut in an effort to bring his sweeping social welfare and climate legislation across the finish line. The bill, intended to be passed on a party-line basis, has been held up by divisions among Democrats over its price tag and contents.

"When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, as I joked, everybody knows I like kids better than people,” Biden said. “Fortunately, they're like me. Maybe that's why I like them."

FIVE REASONS BIDEN’S APPROVAL RATINGS HAVE TAKEN A POUNDING

The president was in the midst of making a pitch for one of the more popular policies, the child tax credit. “The money’s already a game-changer,” he said. Although Republicans have historically supported child tax credits, he pointed to their votes against the American Rescue Plan.

"My friends on the other side never had any problem providing $2 trillion in tax cuts for the very wealthy,” Biden said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The 2017 Republican tax reduction signed into law by former President Donald Trump expanded the child tax credit, though Democrats argued too many lower-income families were excluded.

Fox News

Biden jokes to school children his job is to 'avoid' answering the media's questions

President Joe Biden jokingly told a group of elementary school students on Monday that one of his jobs as president is to "avoid" answering reporters' questions. As he finished remarks in a classroom in New Jersey's East End Elementary, Biden stopped to point at the press in the back of the room and say, "As president, see all these people here, they're with you all the time."
AFP

Biden pushes Democrats to approve spending packages this week

President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes Democrats will strike a deal on two massive spending packages this week and make America the "most advanced country in the world" again. Speaking at the start of a crucial period for his presidency and the Democratic Party's wider fortunes, Biden urged a deal on a social spending bill expected to weigh in at a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion. He said he wanted a deal by the end of this week, when he flies to two summits in Europe. "That's my hope," he told reporters, adding that talks on Sunday with one of the main obstacles to agreement, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, "went well."
