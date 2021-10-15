CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 10 days ago
WASHINGTON — A panel of U.S. health advisers endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine Friday, saying they should be offered at least two months after immunization. J&J has asked the Food and Drug Administration for flexibility with its booster, arguing the...

www.silive.com

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
