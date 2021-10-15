The Importance of a COVID-19 Science Communication “Ground Game”

In a pre-COVID-19 world, due to its ability to track client relationships and touchpoints, advisors consistently ranked their CRM as the most important component of their back-office technology suite. Without this technology, advisors may max out at 50 or 75 clients, given the complexities of tracking conversations, outstanding tasks, and major life events for an ever-growing pool of clients. But with a properly functioning CRM, one advisor could potentially double their capacity and keep track of 100 to even 150 clients. When they log in each morning, the CRM can remind them that Client A’s birthday is coming up, Client B’s daughter is starting college this month, Client C asked for a follow up meeting after the birth of their first grandchild, etc. With our industry’s client-first mentality, it makes sense that advisors would covet the technology most closely associated with shaping and deepening their relationships with their clients (not to mention the need to track these conversations for compliance reasons).
