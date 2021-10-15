CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Bill Clinton ‘on the mend’ at UCI Medical Center; treated for infection

By City News Staff
 10 days ago
Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum/Flickr

Former President Bill Clinton remained hospitalized Friday at UC Irvine Medical Center, where he was being treated for a “non-COVID-related infection” that doctors say is being addressed with antibiotics and fluids.

In a statement, Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said, “On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Urena also released a statement from Clinton’s doctors — Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack — who expressed confidence he would be sent home soon.

“President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection,” they said. “He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the president’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

Citing the former president’s doctors, CNN reported that Clinton was admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment of a urinary tract infection that had spread to his bloodstream. He was treated in the ICU more out of privacy than the nature of the illness.

Doctors told CNN Clinton would be receiving IV antibiotics until Friday, when they hoped to switch him to oral antibiotics.

Clinton, 75, was the 42nd president of the United States, serving from 1993 to 2001. The Democrat previously served as governor and attorney general of Arkansas.

Clinton was in the Southland to attend events on behalf of his charitable foundation. Various reports indicated that Clinton’s wife, Hillary, attended a local event Thursday night on his behalf.

In 2004, the former president underwent quadruple bypass surgery. In 2010, he had a pair of stents inserted to open a clogged coronary artery.

