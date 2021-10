San Antonio-based NatureSweet is expanding its partnership with Sonora, Mexico-based Ganfer, which produces, markets and exports agricultural products and services. NatureSweet, which specializes in greenhouse-grown produce, first launched a joint venture with Ganfer in 2016 to increase production of its tomato brands and to help both companies advance their expansion plans. Since then, NatureSweet has grown its greenhouse and production acreage from 250 acres to more than 1,200.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO