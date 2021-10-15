Parents of Parkland Victim Say They Want Nikolas Cruz Executed As He Plans Guilty Plea
Annika Dworet, whose 17-year-old son was killed in the Parkland shooting, said she and her husband "would like to see" Nikolas Cruz...www.newsweek.com
Annika Dworet, whose 17-year-old son was killed in the Parkland shooting, said she and her husband "would like to see" Nikolas Cruz...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1