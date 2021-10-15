CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon's 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world. At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Defense...

