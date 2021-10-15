CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Hershey & Nicholas Alexander Team Up In New Horror Movie 'The Manor'

By Andrea Laurenti
celebritypage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably remember Barbara Hershey from the 80s movie Beaches, but her brand new role is going to keep you glued to your seats. ... But the place is not as safe as it appears. As time goes by,...

celebritypage.com

Beach Beacon

Movie review: The Manor

Before I was 10, I watched two relatives gradually go downhill and slip into the fog of dementia. Incidents connected to their deterioration are among my most vivid recollections of childhood. The process behind their subjective cognitive decline baffled me at the time. Now, those memories serve as a source of impending dread.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Agents of SHIELD and Daredevil stars team up for new horror movie

Marvel stars from two different TV shows are set to team up in new psychological horror movie Lovely, Dark, and Deep. Agents of SHIELD actor Nick Blood and Daredevil and Iron Fist star Wai Ching Ho have both signed up to star alongside Krypton's Georgina Campbell in the horror, which is written and directed by Midnight Mass writer Teresa Sutherland, Deadline reports.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Smith
Person
Barbara Hershey
digitalspy.com

New Girl and Ant-Man stars team up for new movie

Zooey Deschanel and Walton Goggins are set to star alongside Casey Affleck and Beau Bridges in an upcoming music drama, titled Dreamin’ Wild. Jack Dylan Grazer (Luca, Shazam!), Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Chris Messina (I Care a Lot) have also been cast in the film. In a synopsis...
MOVIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Soap Stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell Wear Red for their Steampunk Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra, “The Young and the Restless”) and Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos, “General Hospital”) who tied the knot on Saturday, October 23 in Malibu, CA surrounded by friends and family, including several co-stars from each of their respective soaps. The wedding’s theme was a mix of gothic, victorian, and steampunk with the bride and groom both wearing red as shown in images shared across social media by invited guests.
MALIBU, CA
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movie#Prime Video#Manor
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After Seeing Her Emotional Instagram Update

Jennifer Love Hewitt is shutting out the noise and focusing on what’s important to her offscreen. At the end of the summer, the 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed a son named Aidan James (the couple is also parents to a daughter named Autumn, 7, and son named Atticus, 6). On September 9, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s third child. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡,” she wrote about the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Halle Berry’s Fighting for Her Life in the Bruised Trailer

Just saying, what if we lived in a universe where Halle Berry can be the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, too? The first (and so far only) Black woman to win Best Actress continues her career playing badass women who can rescue their sons and fight their demons with Bruised. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring when she regains custody of the son she left behind (introducing Danny Boyd Jr.). Friends, family, even the fighting world has given up on her. “You’re scared?” she asks her kid in the trailer. “I used to be scared, too. Sometimes I’m still scared.” Be very afraid of Berry, who worked with the fight choreographers from John Wick to look worthy of a flyweight championship. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film co-stars Adam Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised premieres in theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Chris Harrison Is Engaged to Lauren Zima After 3 Years of Dating: ‘The Next Chapter Starts Now!’

A bachelor no more! Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are officially engaged after three years of dating. The former Bachelor Nation host, 50, and the Entertainment Tonight personality, 33, announced the news via Instagram on Monday, October 25. “I love you @laurenzima,” the Perfect Letter author wrote alongside a photo of himself getting down on one knee. “The next chapter starts now!”
CELEBRITIES

