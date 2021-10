The future of U.S. elections is on the ballot in 2022, largely because former President Donald Trump can’t let go of the past. “The single biggest issue — the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers — is talking about the election fraud of 2020’s presidential election,” Trump said last week at a rally in Iowa, again pushing the lie that a second term was stolen from him and that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO