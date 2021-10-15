CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, GA

LIVE UPDATES: Ahmaud Arbery shooting case

By Veronica Waters
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juJLe_0cSYjQwS00

On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia when Gregory and Travis McMichael pulled their truck up to a jogging Arbery. The men confronted him about recent trespassing and burglary incidents in the neighborhood and shot and killed him in the street.

A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan trailed the men in his vehicle and recorded the shooting of Arbery. The video spread across the internet in April, leading to an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation not only into the shooting, but how prosecutors Tom Durden and Jackie Johnson in southeast Georgia handled the case.

Both McMichaels and Bryan are charged with murder in the case, which sparked nationwide outrage and a series of marches and demands for justice and new hate crime legislation in Georgia.

Cobb County District Attorney’s Office has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.

>>LIVE TRIAL UPDATES:

Check back for live updates starting Monday, October 15, 2021.

>>WATCH LIVE:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

‘Ninja’ stabs Walmart employee, police say

AIKEN, S.C. — A South Carolina Walmart employee is recovering after being attacked by a “ninja,” police in Aiken said. The attack happened just after midnight Friday, WRDW reported. Police said the employee was cut on his mouth, the back left side of his head and his left hand by...
AIKEN, SC
WSB Radio

Sheriff: Newly ID'd Gacy victim's death was news to family

CHICAGO — (AP) — When the discovery of more than two dozen bodies stashed under John Wayne Gacy's house near Chicago was making headlines all over the world in the late 1970s, Francis Wayne Alexander's family in North Carolina didn't think much of it. The way they saw it, Alexander had cut off communication with them because he wanted to be left alone.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Johnson
WSB Radio

2 dead, 4 injured, including Boise officer, in Idaho mall shooting, police say

BOISE, Idaho — A shooting at an Idaho mall Monday afternoon left two people dead and four others injured, including a Boise police officer, authorities confirmed. Update 11:56 p.m. EDT Oct. 25: In a news release issued late Monday, Boise police confirmed that the suspect was in critical condition at an area hospital and that the officer who was hurt has been treated and released. Police haven’t released any other information about the victims, officer or the suspect.
IDAHO STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
37K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy