CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Halloween Kills Sets Franchise Body Count Record

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a name like Halloween Kills movie fans and slasher fanatics are no doubt expecting a bloodbath from director David Gordon Green's new flick, and they get one. Clocking in at 1 hour and 45 minutes long, the 12th movie in the series very quickly earns its title and gives its...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Is Michael Myers Real? Are Halloween Movies Based on a True Story?

Since his debut in 1978, Michael Myers has become one of the prolific characters in pop culture. He is the central antagonist of the sprawling ‘Halloween’ franchise, and his existence has forever changed the horror-slasher genre. There are 12 films in the franchise, and except for ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch,’ he appears in every one of them. If you are wondering whether he is based on a real person, this is what you need to know.
MOVIES
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
Collider

'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills Review: Michael Myers’ Shockingly Horrific Rampage Continues With A Smart Sequel

In 2018, my review of David Gordon Green’s Halloween likened the semi-reboot to a house refurbishment: taking a dilapidated mansion and working to restore it to its former glory. The original blueprints were whipped out, and all the garbage and needless accoutrements were stripped away as the production focused on further exploring the greatness in the foundation and original design. With smart, modern touches added, a hovel became a home – one perfectly built for Michael Myers to invade so that he can viciously murder all of the occupants.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Halloween nearly crossed over with Hellraiser in Michael Myers vs. Pinhead

Two titans of terror nearly met in a horror movie so bonkers it would make Freddy vs. Jason look like a kids movie. OK, that might be a bit dramatic, but it’s a fact that Halloween’s Michael Myers nearly had a big screen battle with Hellraiser’s Pinhead. Cast your mind...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Body Count#Dead Bodies#Halloween Iii#Boogeyman
MovieWeb

Chucky Knows Exactly How He'd Kill Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers and Hannibal Lecter

Chucky has always been a cocky little murderer. The pint-sized doll with the 10 gallon swagger isn't bashful when discussing the inferior horror icons who dare to compare themselves to the redheaded, overalled, slaying sensation. He recently sat down with EW to discuss his upcoming series, and took the opportunity to let these second-rate slaughterers know what to expect if they ever cross his path.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Anthony Michael Hall Talks ‘Halloween Kills,’ Joining A Beloved Franchise & The “Puberty On Film” Trilogy With John Hughes [The Playlist Podcast]

Anthony Michael Hall is a legend when it comes to the world of coming-of-age films. Just looking at his filmography from his years as a child actor, starring in iconic features such as “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club,” and “Weird Science” in a three-year period, there’s no denying Hall has made an indelible mark on films. And now, decades later, he’s doing it again, albeit in a decidedly darker atmosphere in “Halloween Kills.”
MOVIES
Variety

Can There Be a Michael Myers Without Laurie Strode? Jamie Lee Curtis Answers

“Halloween” has been a staple of the spookiest season ever since John Carpenter unleashed the unrelenting monster Michael Myers on an unsuspecting suburban town in 1978. The man in the mask went from boy-murderer to indestructible killing machine, seemingly always drawn back to one person, his surviving sister Laurie Strode. Played by the incomparable Jamie Lee Curtis, fans have delighted in the (many) returns of Strode always flipping the traditional slasher script from victim to survivor. We spoke to the actress, who returns in David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills,” the second film in the trilogy,. Curtis discussed whether there can...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
MovieWeb

Elvira Is Visiting The Goldbergs This Halloween

For someone celebrating 40 years in the business, Elvira is certainly making the most of her anniversary year, as not content with a Shudder Halloween special, and a month-long stint with Netflix for their "Netflix and Chills" line-up, she will also be making an appearance in The Goldbergs Halloween episode on ABC. The episode entitled The Hunt for the Great Albino Pumpkin will air on Wednesday October 27th at 8 p.m. EDT, and see the Mistress of Darkness following in the footsteps of that other iconic horror character Freddy Krueger in celebrating the spooky season on the comedy series.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Halloween Movies in Order: Making Sense of the Michael Myers Multiverse

Spoilers follow for the entire Halloween series except for Halloween Kills. (You can also read our Halloween Kills review when you're done here.) On the night of October 31, 1978, Michael Myers, AKA The Shape, killed three people… and then a whole bunch of other people that same night. Or maybe it was just those first three? One thing’s for sure, his main target, teenager Laurie Strode, was his sister. Well, unless she isn’t. But what we do know is that Laurie went on to have a daughter… No, scratch that, she had a son. No, wait, a daughter!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: Anthony Michael Hall Felt "Total Freedom" Taking Over Paul Rudd's Role

Blumhouse's recent reboot of the Halloween franchise reset a lot of the franchise's continuity, keeping true to the events of the original 1978 film and continuing the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in the present day. This restructuring of the complicated canon provided Halloween Kills with some creative freedom and the ability to recast certain roles from previous films, if necessary. While Paul Rudd played the character of a young adult Tommy Doyle in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, he wasn't able to participate in the new movie, and Anthony Michael Hall took on the role instead.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Michael Myers' Burned Face Revealed in Halloween Kills Behind-the-Scenes Photos

After releasing in theaters and on Peacock this month, the new slasher sequel Halloween Kills has been dominating the box office. Fans have been turning out in droves to catch Michael Myers' latest movie which depicts the iconic villain at his mos violent yet. The sequel picks up from directly when Halloween (2018) left off with Michael escaping from the house fire that the Strodes were hoping would kill him.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Doesn't Think Franchise Can Be Satisfying Without Laurie and Michael Myers

Over the course of 12 films, Jamie Lee Curtis has played Laurie Strode in six Halloween films, while Laurie was played by Taylor Scout-Compton in two rebooted entries from filmmaker Rob Zombie. This means that four films don't feature narratives directly involving Laurie, with Curtis thinking that an integral component of the series' success is the dynamic between Laurie and the masked murderer Michael Myers. With 2022's Halloween Ends expected to be Curtis' final performance of Laurie Strode, it's hard to see how the series could earn more entries in the near future, but whatever the future might hold for the franchise, Curtis thinks the dynamic of Laurie and Michael is what makes any entry fulfilling.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy