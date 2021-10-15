NEW: COVID-19 cases drop under 500 in Nevada, and below 300 in Clark County

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Oct. 14.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New COVID-19 cases in Clark County dropped under 300 for the first time since June in data released today. Cases statewide dipped under 500 heading into the weekend.

The decline in daily cases is the latest good news as the summer spike of COVID-19 cases is winding down.

The state reported 10 deaths, with five coming from Clark County.

Test positivity rates for the state and the county were both unchanged since yesterday. Nevada’s rate is at 7.9% and the county’s rate is at 6.9%. Nine of the state’s 17 counties still have rates in of 10% or higher, with Elko County topping the rest at 22.6%.

Cases have shifted away from Clark County over the past month of the current COVID-19 spike, but the mask mandate has remained in place statewide. The state is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50.

Clark County is currently at 6.9% test positivity and the case rate is at 105.5, according to the Southern Nevada Health District .

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report . The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.







Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 495 in the past day, with 255 in Clark County in the past day. The state’s total cases are now at 430,665. Clark County has a total of 326,538. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 7.9%, unchanged from yesterday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is at 6.9%, unchanged from yesterday.

Of the 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths, five were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,835 of the state’s 7,422 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 12 deaths per day.

As of Sept. 30 , the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 158 breakthrough deaths, 482 breakthrough hospitalizations and 10,449 breakthrough cases. The county did not give an update last week.

As of yesterday, a total of 5,086,134 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 12,825 since yesterday.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day .

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently 105.5 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties are flagged.

Clark County’s case rate (508 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (6.9%) and testing (354 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,196,188 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Oct. 14.

As of today, 55% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and more than 63% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 54% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.





A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays .

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) , the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP (+1) in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 749 confirmed/suspected cases . Hospitals reported 151 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 104 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

The Nevada Hospital Association did not file a weekly COVID update last week. It was expected to return on Oct. 13, but no update has been provided.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 310,921 recovered cases; that’s 95.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report .

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County .

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate , which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

