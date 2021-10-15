Walgreens to invest $5.2 billion in VillageMD

Drugstore and pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NYSE: WBA) stock recently surged on its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings. The pandemic winner looks to see a resurgence as a distributor with COVID-19 vaccinations in the post-COVID reopening era. The Company learned many lessons during the pandemic and used its status as an essential business to further embed its locations into communities as a one-stop-shop for COVID-19 testing and trusted pharmacy. COVID also deflected scrutiny of pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and the Company is focusing on wellness offerings and mass personalization to become the “pharmacy of the future”. The trust and relationships with its pharmacists and technicians have for their patients have deepened during the last 18 months according to its president from delivering critical medications and COVID-19 testing to distributing vaccines. The investor day guidance bolster investor sentiment spiking shares. Reversions may provide prudent investors with opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Walgreen to scale in exposure.

RETAIL ・ 17 HOURS AGO