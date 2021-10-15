CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens to invest $5.2 billion in VillageMD

Cover picture for the articleWalgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $5.2 billion in VillageMD, which provides primary care to patients, and increase the number of Village Medical clinics in its stores to 1,000 by 2027, with half of those in medically underserved communities. The investment will give Walgreens a majority ownership stake —...

