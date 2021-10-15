CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA to host virtual New Era Food Safety Summit on E-Commerce

wbiw.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA is taking a new approach to food safety, leveraging technology and other tools and approaches to create a safer and more digital, traceable food system. The ultimate goal is to bend the curve of foodborne illness in...

www.wbiw.com

progressivegrocer.com

New Program Verifies Food Safety Protocols in Foodservice

Global safety certification company UL is helping foodservice establishments meet their food safety goals with its new verification program, UL Everclean Verified Mark for Food Safety Practices. This verification provides objective evidence that a foodservice operation has met key food safety criteria, and helps communicate the high priority placed on food safety, hygiene and sanitation.
Axios

FDA releases new guidance to cut down salt in U.S. foods

The Food and Drug Administration released new guidance on Wednesday asking makers of "processed, packaged, and prepared foods" to reduce the amount sodium in their products. Why it matters: High sodium consumption can lead to more severe cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. Americans consume "far more sodium than recommended," the FDA says, and the guidance is an effort to get people to cut down on the amount of salt they consume.
Washington Times

FDA sets new goals to cut salt in food industry

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday set new food industry guidelines to lower salt in processed and packaged foods such as margarine and hash browns, noting the nationwide “burden of chronic disease.”. The finalized guidance targets 163 food categories of processed, packaged and prepared foods and offers voluntary, short-term...
Reuters

FDA sets new goal for lower salt in everyday American food

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday is pushing to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in food ranging from packaged meats to cheese, trying to clamp down on a growing epidemic of preventable health issues that has plagued the country. In far-reaching guidelines, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marketplace.org

FDA issues new sodium guidelines for the food industry

Americans get the majority of their sodium intake from processed foods. Now, the Food and Drug Administration wants companies to use less salt. The FDA released new guidelines for 163 food categories including condiments, cereals and potato chips, with the goal of cutting average sodium intake by 12% gradually over two and a half years. But this is just a recommendation, not a rule.
fox5ny.com

New sodium guidelines: FDA asks chefs, food producers to cut the salt

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration is urging the restaurant and the food production industries to significantly cut back on the use of salt in order to help Americans reduce their sodium intake for health reasons. While acknowledging the "important roles" sodium has in both food safety and...
meatpoultry.com

FSMA drives FDA to enforce preventative food safety protocols

The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), signed into law 10 years ago, gave the US Food & Drug Administration new authority to prevent and respond to food safety issues. For the first time, the FDA could require comprehensive, science-based preventive controls that included requiring food manufacturers to document and implement these plans. Inspections, testing and records access were new tools FSMA put in the hands of the FDA to ensure oversight, and FDA was given the ability to issue mandatory recalls in the event a company fails to do so voluntarily.
bakingbusiness.com

Food safety culture critical to implementing FDA’s new food safety principles

The US Food & Drug Administration’s New Era for Food Safety has a fourth pillar focused on the human aspect of food safety. All the protocols and procedures can be in place, but without a culture of food safety, they will not be effective. As bakers and other food manufacturers continue to endure workforce challenges, a culture of food safety will become even more critical.
Mashed

What The FDA's New Salt Guidance Really Means For Your Food

In a sweeping new set of guidelines published this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is making its biggest push yet toward curbing America's excessive consumption of sodium, one pre-packaged food product at a time. The new guidance for sodium reduction goals, which will apply to over 160...
midfloridanewspapers.com

FDA issues new guidance for sodium in processed foods

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published “Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for Sodium in Commercially Processed, Packaged, and Prepared Foods,” guidance intended to improve nutrition and reduce the burden of disease, according to an Oct. 13 FDA news release. “As a nation,...
WNCY

New FDA Sodium Guidelines Highlight Just How Salty Our Food Is

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Food and Drug Administration has released new guidelines for companies to voluntarily reduce the sodium content in their food. They’re hoping to cut salt content in products across the grocery store by 12%. Lee Hyrkas is a Dietitian with Bellin Health and says the...
