CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative to host regenerative Ag forum

wbiw.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative will host a regenerative ag forum on November 6th from 8:30 AM – 1:00 p.m. CDT. This event is open to all farmers, landowners, & partners interested in improving soil health, reducing...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTXL ABC 27 News

FAMU to lead project as part of global consortium for $15 million horticulture research program

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) Center for International Agricultural Trade Development Research and Training (CIATDRT) will help lead global efforts to advance production, handling, and consumption of fruits and vegetables as part of a five-year $15 Million award from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for its Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Horticulture.
AGRICULTURE
Outdoor Life

Conservation Groups Urge Biden to Boost Existing Programs for 30 by 30 Initiative

Much like the rest of the world, the U.S. is losing open spaces at an alarming rate, with some estimates showing we lose a football field-sized chunk of natural land every 30 seconds. Our nation is also rapidly losing native animals. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Sept. 29 that 23 species—primarily mussels, birds, and fish—are officially extinct. But this dismal trajectory is not a foregone conclusion. More than 50 hunting and fishing organizations recently sent recommendations to President Joe Biden on how to turn it around, a response to Biden’s call to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s land and water by 2030 as part of his recent America the Beautiful initiative.
U.S. POLITICS
vanceairscoop.com

Marestail hard to control in some cropping systems

Marestail or horseweed (Erigeron canadensis) is a challenging weed to manage in no-till or minimum-till cropping systems. This weed is classified as a winter annual, but it germinates well into spring and summer, making it even more difficult to manage. In addition to an extended germination window, marestail can produce an up to 200,000 seeds/plant with approximately 80% of those seeds being able to germinate immediately after maturation. Seeds can germinate on the soil surface, which is why this weed is so troublesome in minimum tillage operations.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Fisher
Person
Mike Braun
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: September 2021 Kansas crop production highlights

Based on October 1 conditions, Kansas's 2021 corn production is forecast at 742 million bushels, down 3% from last year's production, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area to be harvested for grain, at 5.30 million acres, is down 7% from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 140 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels from last year.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Georgia NRCS Announces Ag Conservation Easement Program Sign Up Deadline

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Georgia has announced a sign-up for this year’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP). In order to be considered for fiscal year 2022 funding, applications must be submitted by November 5, 2021. ACEP is a program with two components, Agricultural Land Easements (ALE) and...
GEORGIA STATE
wisfarmer.com

Alliance encouraged by USDA climate-smart ag, forestry partnership initiative

The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) is encouraged by USDA’s announcement today inviting proposals to advance voluntary climate-smart farming and forestry practices. The alliance is pleased to see USDA embracing an incentive-based approach that would increase demand for climate-smart farm, ranch and forestry products, while building trust that the climate benefits are real and verifiable.
AGRICULTURE
wbiw.com

Tight agriculture chemical supply, high prices could impact 2022 growing season

INDIANA – Supply chain disruptions and material shortages are fueling speculation about a herbicide shortage for the 2022 agriculture growing season. Bill Johnson, Purdue professor of weed science and Purdue Extension weed specialist, is encouraging producers to plan to minimize the impact on corn and soybean production in the Midwest.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Regenerative#Wheat#Climate Change#Ag#Senate Ag Committee
Guernsey Gazette

Initial 'Women in Ag Symposium' held in Platte County

WHEATLAND – Women from all over the county came together for the first Women in Ag Symposium which was held at the First State Bank Conference Center. The Platte County 4-H Leadership Team hosted their first Women in Ag Symposium Oct. 16. They invited special speakers Kim Cullen Goertz, Amy Miller, and Holly Crowley who addressed all 4-H aged youth interested in attending.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
kniakrls.com

Iowa Business Council Hosts Pella Forum

The Iowa Business Council held a Vision to Vitality forum with Pella area business leaders on Friday at the New Horizon Academy. The forum was co-hosted by Director of the Iowa Business Council Joe Murphy, and President & CEO of Pella Corporation Tim Yaggi. A panel also included Executive Director of Iowa Economic Development Authority Debi Durham, President of Central College Mark Putnam, and Vermeer Vice President of Human Resources Kate Guess. Murphy says the purpose of the meeting was to share challenges and successes as it relates to cultivating a workforce pipeline and proactive steps leaders can take to grow thriving communities that attract and retain talent. Yaggi also gave an update about Pella Corporation and an overview of the New Horizon Academy, located at the PRC and Fitness Building. The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance helped organize the local event.
PELLA, IA
Ellsworth American

County to host broadband forum

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Commissioners will host a municipal leaders forum about broadband funding on Monday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via the online conferencing platform Zoom. The link will be on the Hancock County website. County Administrator Scott Adkins said this...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
iosconews.com

Conservation districts to host annual fall mushroom hunt

EAST TAWAS – The Iosco and Alcona Conservation Districts are hosting their annual fall mushroom hunt on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ingalls Forest on Bischoff Road in Iosco County. Anderson Road is the nearby cross street. Once in the area, follow the signs. Sister...
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Portland Tribune

Health leaders host COVID forum

Multiple doctors and public health officials highlight COVID impact in Crook County, local response. In an effort to improve communication about the COVID-19 pandemic, local health leaders teamed up to host a virtual forum last Monday evening. The event was presented by Crook County Health Department, St. Charles Health System,...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Virginian-Pilot

York County leaders try to withhold school system funding for teaching of ‘divisive’ ideas

The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
wbiw.com

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announces Hurricane Ida assistance has exceeded $1 billion

WASHINGTON – U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced today that the agency has delivered more than $1 billion in disaster rescue funds to small businesses, homeowners, renters, and private nonprofit organizations recovering from damages caused by Hurricane Ida in September. “Hurricane Ida left a trail of damage,...
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

Conservation Groups Say Fall Sandhill Crane Hunt Won't Protect Spring Crops From Damage

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A proposed fall sandhill crane hunt is drawing the ire of conservation groups. Conservation groups say that a proposed fall sandhill crane hunt is a poor idea if the intended reason is to prevent damage to crops. Ann Lacy with the Crane Foundation says that hunt will do little to prevent damages to crops in the spring. "It's almost like they're being sold a bill of goods: if we have a hunting season that your problems will be solved. And that is patently false."
AGRICULTURE
TheAtlantaVoice

Federal Regulators Announce $149 Million in Critical Broadband Funding for Georgia Providers

Today, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband, applauded the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for announcing that Georgia providers will receive $149 million in funding to expand broadband access through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). “Hardworking Georgia families need reliable internet access for […]
GEORGIA STATE
KATC News

Edwards to travel to Scotland for climate change summit

Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Scotland this week for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties. There, he will make the case that while Louisiana is "suffering severe consequences related to the world’s changing climate," no state is better positioned to be a leader in the changing energy landscape.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy