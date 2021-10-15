Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative to host regenerative Ag forum

The Iowa Business Council held a Vision to Vitality forum with Pella area business leaders on Friday at the New Horizon Academy. The forum was co-hosted by Director of the Iowa Business Council Joe Murphy, and President & CEO of Pella Corporation Tim Yaggi. A panel also included Executive Director of Iowa Economic Development Authority Debi Durham, President of Central College Mark Putnam, and Vermeer Vice President of Human Resources Kate Guess. Murphy says the purpose of the meeting was to share challenges and successes as it relates to cultivating a workforce pipeline and proactive steps leaders can take to grow thriving communities that attract and retain talent. Yaggi also gave an update about Pella Corporation and an overview of the New Horizon Academy, located at the PRC and Fitness Building. The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance helped organize the local event.

