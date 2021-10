CHEYENNE – Cooler, seasonal temperatures accompanied by gusty winds and snow has resulted in more leaves on the ground in recent weeks. With that, the City of Cheyenne would like to remind residents they may take collected leaves to the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) for disposal free of charge. Collected leaves must be delivered to the Compost Facility in a trash bag. Residents may also place collected leaves in a City yard waste container for disposal prior to the curbside yard waste program concluding for the season on November 19th. Please do not sweep leaves onto the street. It is the property owner’s responsibility to dispose of leaves that fall or are blown onto their property. The City’s Street & Alley Division will be street sweeping for the next few months. Please be patient as crews make their way to all neighborhoods throughout Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO