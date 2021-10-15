Abbott Molecular issues recall for COVID-19 testing kits

Carroll County Public Health (CCPH), Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC), the McFarland Clinic and St. Anthony Regional Hospitals and Clinics have partnered to provide area residents access to a Test Iowa COVID-19 test kit at no cost. This alternate testing method is in response to an increased burden on clinical and emergency department staff correlated to the increased number of COVID cases. The PCR test will provide an accurate and reliable method of testing from saliva. The test kits can be picked up and/or dropped off at any health clinic in Carroll County, a full listing of which is included below. Instructions are included with the kit, which details how to activate it by providing your information and the test kit ID online at www.testiowa.com. You will only receive your test results if the kit has been activated. Anyone with difficulties getting it activated can call 833-286-8378 for assistance. Once dropped off, tests will be collected by St. Anthony hospital and couriered to the State Hygienic Laboratory for processing. Results will be sent by email within 24-72 hours after receipt. If positive, patients are asked to contact their healthcare provider to have their records updated. “Providing alternative COVID-19 tests allows greater opportunity to protect our families, friends and neighbors,” says CCPH Director, Nicole Schwering. “Our clinics and hospitals will be better able to keep up with their patients who are ill instead of using appointment times for COVID-19 testing.” Contact points for those with questions are also included here.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO