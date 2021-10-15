CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

FDA approves atezolizumab as adjuvant treatment for non-small cell lung cancer

wbiw.com
 10 days ago

The Food and Drug Administration approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq, Genentech, Inc.) for adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
mskcc.org

Molecular Atlas of Small Cell Lung Cancer Reveals Unusual Cell Type That Could Explain Why It’s So Aggressive

Imagine you’re about to go on a cross-country trip, stopping at spots along the way to admire local attractions. You’d probably want to have a road atlas handy, containing maps at different scales, covering both the major highways and the roads of smaller cities and towns — or at least a GPS that can access a digital atlas with this information.
CANCER
onclive.com

What Are the Current Treatment Options in Lung Cancer?

Sandip Patel, MD, an associate professor of medical oncology at University of California San Diego, explains the optimal diagnostic strategies that can be utilized to better inform biomarker-based therapies in lung cancer. Sandip Patel, MD, an associate professor of medical oncology at University of California San Diego, explains the optimal...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KIMT

Drugmaker seeks FDA approval for first oral COVID-19 treatment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We could be just weeks away from the first at-home FDA approved coronavirus treatment for patients. Drugmaker Merck is asking for emergency use authorization for a pill to treat COVID. Roy Willett from Rochester believes a pill will be more appealing to many seeking treatment. He said,...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer#Small Cell#Atezolizumab#Genentech#Iiia#Nsclc#Pd L1
Street.Com

Merck Applies For Emergency FDA Approval Of COVID Pill Treatment

Merck MRK said Monday it has submitted a formal application to the Food & Drug Administration for emergency approval of its oral COVID treatment. Merck said it's seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the pill, known as 'molnupiravir', for treatment of "mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization." The Biden Administration, in fact, has already committed in June to buying 1.7 million doses -- worth around $1.2 billion -- if the drug is ultimately authorized.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Merck advantage grows as FDA approves Keytruda for first-line cervical cancer

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co.'s immunotherapy Keytruda for use in people with previously untreated cervical cancer, expanding the drug's use three years after granting an accelerated clearance in later lines of treatment. Keytruda, a top-selling cancer drug and the only one of its type approved...
CANCER
Inside Indiana Business

Lilly Cancer Drug Receives FDA Approval

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Verzenio in combination with endocrine therapy for the treatment of certain early-stage breast cancer. The company says the treatment is showing success in the treatment of adult patients with HR+ HER2- high risk early breast cancer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

What to know about stem cell therapy and non-small cell lung cancer

Experts are looking at the potential of stem cell therapy in developing new therapies aimed at conditions that do not respond well to treatment, such as non-small cell lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the two main types of lung cancer. Evidence suggests that roughly. 80–85%...
CANCER
clevelandclinic.org

Clinical Study Aims to Assess Adjuvant Therapy for Advanced Head and Neck Cancer

Adult patients with pathologic stage III or IV head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) are being sought for a prospective clinical study. Cleveland Clinic is one of 237 locations nationwide where the prospective, randomized, Phase III trial focused on adjuvant therapy is being conducted. RTOG-1216 is designed to determine...
CLEVELAND, OH
cancernetwork.com

SABR Non-Inferior to VATS L-MLND in Operable Stage I Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Treatment with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy yielded non-inferior long-term survival compared with video-assisted thoracoscopic surgical lobectomy with mediastinal lymph node dissection in operable stage IA non–small cell lung cancer. Long-term survival following treatment with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) appeared to be non-inferior to video-assisted thoracoscopic surgical lobectomy with mediastinal lymph node...
CANCER
Nature.com

Major pulmonary resection after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in potentially resectable stage III non-small cell lung carcinoma

The aim of this study was to identify predictors of postoperative outcome and survival of locally advanced non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) resections after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation. Medical records of all patients with clinical stage III potentially resectable NSCLC initially treated by neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation followed by major pulmonary resections were retrieved from the databases of four Israeli Medical Centers between 1999 to 2019. The 124 suitable patients included, 86 males (69.4%) and 38 females (30.6%), with an average age of 64.2Â years (range 37"“82) and an average hospital stay of 12.6Â days (range 5"“123). Complete resection was achieved in 92.7% of the patients, while complete pathologic response was achieved in 35.5%. The overall readmission rate was 16.1%. The overall 5-year survival rate was 47.9%. One patient (0.8%) had local recurrence. Postoperative complications were reported in 49.2% of the patients, mainly atrial fibrillation (15.9%) and pneumonia (13.7%), empyema (10.3%), and early bronchopleural fistula (7.3%). The early in-hospital mortality rate was 6.5%, and the 6-month mortality rate was 5.6%. Pre-neoadjuvant bulky mediastinal disease (lymph nodes"‰>"‰20Â mm) (p"‰="‰0.034), persistent postoperative N2 disease (p"‰="‰0.016), R1 resection (p"‰="‰0.027), preoperative N2 multistation disease (p"‰="‰0.053) and postoperative stage IIIA (p"‰="‰0.001) emerged as negative predictive factors for survival. Our findings demonstrate that neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in locally advanced potentially resectable NSCLC, followed by major pulmonary resection, is a beneficial approach in selected cases.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Investigating Why Small Cell Lung Cancer Is So Aggressive

Imagine you’re about to go on a cross-country trip, stopping at spots along the way to admire local attractions. You’d probably want to have road atlas handy, containing maps at different scales, covering both the major highways and the roads of smaller cities and towns — or at least a GPS that can access a digital atlas with this information.
CANCER
Reuters

U.S. FDA declines to approve United-MannKind's lung disease therapy

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve United Therapeutics (UTHR.O) and MannKind Corp's (MNKD.O) lung disease therapy, citing an inspection issue at a third-party facility, the companies said on Monday. The therapy is a drug-device combination that uses United Therapeutics' approved treatment, Tyvaso, in...
INDUSTRY
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Targeted Therapy

80% of all lung cancers are non–small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs), and roughly half of these cancers harbor oncogenic driver mutations. Several agents that target some of these molecular aberrations are now available for the treatment of NSCLC, leading to a new era in the care of patients with these cancers.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Expert: MDMA for the Treatment of PTSD May Be FDA-Approved by the End of 2023

Ismail Lourido Ali, the director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), discusses what MAPS is, and how MAPS is engaged with the field of psychedelic medicine and its use in health care. Pharmacy Times interviewed Ismail Lourido Ali, the director and counsel...
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Biktarvy for HIV Treatment in Young Children

Children living with HIV have a new once-daily treatment option to maintain virologic suppression. Gilead Sciences announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved their low-dose tablet Biktarvy (bictegravir 30 mg/emtricitabine 120 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 15 mg tablets) for pediatric HIV patients. Biktarvy’s supplemental New Drug Application...
HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Small Cell Lung Cancer Molecular Atlas Opens Door to Potential New Therapies

Scientists from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center have published a molecular atlas of small cell lung cancer that reveals an unusual cell type that could explain why it’s so aggressive. “The most exciting thing we found is a rare population of stem-like cells within these tumors that is closely...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab Combination Therapy for Cervical Cancer

Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) approved by FDA in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab (Avastin), in patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab (Avastin), in patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors have...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy