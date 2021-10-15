FDA approves atezolizumab as adjuvant treatment for non-small cell lung cancer

The aim of this study was to identify predictors of postoperative outcome and survival of locally advanced non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) resections after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation. Medical records of all patients with clinical stage III potentially resectable NSCLC initially treated by neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation followed by major pulmonary resections were retrieved from the databases of four Israeli Medical Centers between 1999 to 2019. The 124 suitable patients included, 86 males (69.4%) and 38 females (30.6%), with an average age of 64.2Â years (range 37"“82) and an average hospital stay of 12.6Â days (range 5"“123). Complete resection was achieved in 92.7% of the patients, while complete pathologic response was achieved in 35.5%. The overall readmission rate was 16.1%. The overall 5-year survival rate was 47.9%. One patient (0.8%) had local recurrence. Postoperative complications were reported in 49.2% of the patients, mainly atrial fibrillation (15.9%) and pneumonia (13.7%), empyema (10.3%), and early bronchopleural fistula (7.3%). The early in-hospital mortality rate was 6.5%, and the 6-month mortality rate was 5.6%. Pre-neoadjuvant bulky mediastinal disease (lymph nodes"‰>"‰20Â mm) (p"‰="‰0.034), persistent postoperative N2 disease (p"‰="‰0.016), R1 resection (p"‰="‰0.027), preoperative N2 multistation disease (p"‰="‰0.053) and postoperative stage IIIA (p"‰="‰0.001) emerged as negative predictive factors for survival. Our findings demonstrate that neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in locally advanced potentially resectable NSCLC, followed by major pulmonary resection, is a beneficial approach in selected cases.

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO