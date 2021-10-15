CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle ‘Closer’ Controversy Blast Radius Grows As Netflix Pink Slips Dismayed Staffer Over Leak

By Dominic Patten
 10 days ago
Now things are really getting messy.

Netflix has today fired a long time employee who leaked confidential financial information in response to the streamer’s launch of Dave Chappelle ’s controversial The Closer special on October 5.

“We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix spokesperson said Friday.”We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

The employee in question is not Terra Field. The Northern California based senior software engineer posted pointed tweets about Chappelle’s trans focused special and how it made her feel as a trans staffer at the streamer. In a case of terrible timing, Field and two other staffers were placed on suspension earlier this week for allegedly crashing a virtual meeting above their pay grade. As blowback to the suspension and a ill-considered memo from co-CEO Ted Sarandos was made red faced public, Netflix terminated the suspensions.

A female person of color, the suspected staffer who was axed today is also one of the organizers of a walkout next week by Netflix trans employees over The Closer , Deadline has learned.

The “commercially sensitive information” in question that led to Friday’s firing is that Netflix paid Chappelle $24.1 million for his sixth special for the streamer, up from the $23.6 million the Mark Twain Prize winner received for his 2019 Sticks & Stones special. Appearing in an October 13 Bloomberg article, the leak also revealed that the streamer paid $3.9 million for Bo Burnham’s Inside pandemic special, and $21.4 million for Squid Game . The former was critically acclaimed and the Korean produced latter has gone on to quickly become the most watched Netflix original series ever.

Though the streamer parcels out bits of flattering data here and there, Netflix has always held its viewership and compensation numbers tight to the chest — for better or worse.

With an October 20 walkout by trans staffers planned over remarks Chappelle makes about their community and the LBGTQ+ community as well, internal anger at the streamer has been bubbling over into the public sphere also since The Closer dropped. Intensifying the reaction, Sarandos doubled down on his defense of superstar Chappelle and vowed the streamer would not pull The Closer as the National Black Justice Coalition’s executive director David Johns and others demanded.

As Hollywood stands on the edge of a labor cliff with a October 18 strike deadline by IATSE, the claims of transphobic and hateful extended comments by Chappelle has seen GLAAD chime in, in addition to a heated internal debate at Netflix with a number of trans, non-trans staffers and even co-CEO Reed Hastings speaking their truth — for better or worse.

As well as former Dear White People co-showrunner Jaclyn Moore declaring that she was “done” with Netflix “as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content,” superstar Hannah Gadsby put out her own POV on the situation — and the Nanette performer didn’t leave Sarandos or anyone else any confusion about where she was coming from.

“You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted,” wrote Gadsby on social media early this morning. “F**k you and your amoral algorithm cult… I do sh*ts with more back bone than you. That’s just a joke! I definitely didn’t cross a line because you just told the world there isn’t one.”

No word yet what Gadsby’s fate at Netflix is — yet.

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Defends Dave Chappelle, Calls On Everyone To Lighten Up

“You can’t be afraid to speak in America,” said host Bill Maher last night at the top of his HBO series, Real Time. He was talking about his views on one of the week’s big stories in entertainment, the Dave Chappelle controversy over language in The Closer. But as later conversations in the show would prove, Maher was also talking about how polarization in this country’s politics and language has to end, a process that may be the only way to move forward. Maher said he was a Chappelle fan, but added that doesn’t mean he hates trans people. His guest panelist,...
Dave Chappelle Says He Won’t Be “Bending To Anyone’s Demands” Over ‘Closer’ Controversy; Praises Ted Sarandos, Mocks Hannah Gadsby

After nearly three weeks of controversy, Netflix’s firing and suspensions of trans staff, and protests on the streets of Hollywood over remarks centered on the trans and LGBTQ+ communities by Dave Chappelle in his special The Closer, the comedian is finally responding significantly — and it’s a mixed bag, to put it mildly. “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me,” the Mark Twain Prize winner says in the just over five-minute posting Monday on Instagram. “I am not bending to anyone’s demands,” he added to cheers from the...
Netflix Urged To Remove Dave Chappelle Imagery From Offices Amid “List Of Asks” At Hollywood Walkout; Fired Staffer Denies Leaking Info

The fallout from Dave Chappelle’s harsh words about trans and LGBTQ+ communities in his Netflix special The Closer crested Wednesday with a walkout and rally that saw more than 100 protesters and allies attend, and present their “list of asks” to the company in the wake of the controversy. B. Pagels-Minor, the Netflix employee fired last week from the streamer for allegedly leaking financial information to the media about Chappelle’s comedy special, was among those participating at the company’s Vine Street offices near its Sunset Boulevard headquarters. Pagels-Minor told Deadline on the sidelines of the rally that they did not leak information...
Dave Chappelle curses at Morgan Freeman in promo for ‘Closer’ special (video)

Dave Chappelle’s pairing with streaming goliath Netflix has been a cash windfall for both powerful entities. Chappelle has returned Neflix’s $60 million investment in him — and then some — with his previous five stand-up specials “The Age Of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation,” and “Sticks & Stones.” Moreover, the televised events have translated into critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations.
50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
Rose McGowan rails against Netflix employees for protesting Dave Chappelle's special: 'Fake activism'

Rose McGowan is weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Netflix and Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special. The former "Charmed" actress took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the streamer's "whiny" staffers who have spoken out against "The Closer," which saw the comedian make remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
Black Voices: Dave Chappelle is a relic, it's time to retire him

Editor’s Note: this piece contains strong language. Dave Chapelle is a sellout. His latest stand-up special for Netflix, "The Closer," is his last one for a while, according to him. Good, he should spend some more time working on better material. The comedian is famous in recent times for his...
Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.
Virginia hotel declines show by Dave Chappelle and Pharrell Williams

A Virginia hotel has rejected a show that was being planned by super-producer Pharrell Williams because it was going to include controversial comedian Dave Chappelle. Cavalier Hotel owner Bruce Thompson is reportedly concerned with the comedy content that Chappelle, 48, would come with in the aftermath of the “The Closer” special on Netflix, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
Dave Chappelle has become "a ghost of comedy past"

Danielle Fuentes Morgan, who teaches a class on African American comedy, says Chappelle has evolved from his status as a groundbreaking comedian to becoming "out of step not only with the comedy of the moment but with the zeitgeist in general." And it has nothing to do with Chappelle's age. Tig Notaro, Leslie Jones, Marc Maron, and Paul F. Tompkins are all older than Chappelle, yet continue to resonate with younger audiences. "Part of Chappelle’s early appeal was his stoner charm — he was the funniest pothead in the dorm," says Morgan. "But in recent years that analogy has lost its savor, especially with students; for the new generation, his approach has been akin to an out-of-touch uncle who corners you at the holidays when you’re just trying to hang out with your cousins. He’s forgotten what my students know: that comedy exists in the terrain where boundaries are recognized and then transgressed without harming people who don’t deserve it. When boundaries are transgressed and people who don’t deserve it are harmed, it’s no longer comedy — it’s horror. Last week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos sent out a memo to Netflix staff in support of Chappelle, saying, 'While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.' Sarandos later walked back his defense as an “oversimplification,” but it wasn’t just too simple; it was demonstrably false. In talking about the real-life implications of comedy, I refer my students to the tropes of the minstrel stage in the 19th century, which were used to support chattel slavery, recruit KKK members, and enact continuing violence against Black people. These racist caricatures demonstrated to eager white audiences that slavery was good for the enslaved because look at how happy their stand-in was on the stage. The performance was used to justify the status quo and erase the appearance of the violent reality only so that the violent reality could exist in secret. It was specifically intended to have real-life consequences. Chappelle — who left his multimillion-dollar contract with Comedy Central in 2005 — certainly knows that more acutely than most. He quit after dressing up as a Zip Coon minstrel in blackface. When he realized a white crew member was laughing at him and not with him, he concluded that the sketch was 'socially irresponsible.' Today, his loudest supporters aren’t talking about hilarity, they’re talking about free speech, people being too sensitive, cancel culture. He’s not getting as many laughs as he’s getting 'clapter' that’s usually associated with self-satisfied leftist ideologies but that here allows conservative viewpoints validation because they’re being espoused by a traditionally left-leaning Black man. This kind of response has less to do with jokes and more to do with ridicule. It shows you agree with who is being targeted. It’s the sort of response the minstrel stage elicited, and it’s also the response that made Chappelle leave his show in 2005 when it was directed at him. Of course, these same supporters are quick to remind people on social media that if you don’t like his style, you don’t have to watch. And, unfortunately for Chappelle, that might ultimately be what’s happening. It’s not until I show students clips from Chappelle’s earlier stand-up specials that they start to understand what was once his appeal. They can see why we were laughing then, but they’re watching a ghost of comedy past."
Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
