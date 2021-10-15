CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Virtual Public Meeting on Enhanced Drug Distribution Security

wbiw.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA is announcing a virtual public meeting to discuss enhanced drug distribution security at the package level. The virtual public meeting will be held on November 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET). This meeting will provide members of the pharmaceutical distribution supply chain...

www.wbiw.com

KEYC

Counties prepare to distribute boosters after FDA approval

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County Health and Human Services announced earlier today that they will be administering the booster for the COVID-19 vaccine. Nicollet County Health and Human Services stated that they will be administering the vaccine to those who are eligible as approved by the CDC if someone has received their full vaccine cycle 6 months ago, are 65 and older, or over 18 working in ling term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or who live and work in high risk settings. For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. Le Sueur county will be providing first, second and booster doses on November 4th and 18th.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
News On 6

FDA Is Calling A Recent Drug Shortage An Urgent Public Health Crisis

Dozens of life-saving prescription drugs are in short supply, forcing doctors to use less-effective medications. The FDA lists 115 drugs in such low supply nationally that the agency calls it an urgent public health crisis. Three of the top five shortages are drugs used for chemotherapy, heart conditions, and antibiotics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
precisionvaccinations.com

Antiviral Drug Treating COVID-19 Patients Gets U.S. FDA Meeting

(Precision Vaccinations) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)announced on October 14, 2021, an upcoming meeting of its Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) to discuss Merck and Ridgeback's request for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for molnupiravir, an investigational antiviral drug to treat COVID-19. Molnupiravir is an orally bioavailable...
PHARMACEUTICALS
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Distribution#Supply Chain Security#Security System
TheConversationCanada

How regulatory agencies, not the courts, are imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly reshaped how we perceive ourselves and the social world around us. It has more recently transformed the business of governance in western democracies like Canada. The crisis has modified how the law is applied to society and redefined who decides the exceptions to the rules that our society must now adhere to. The decisions of medical health-care professionals like doctors and nurse practitioners are now far more legally and politically significant than before, since they’re determining who is exempt from following new vaccination laws and mandates. Because of the implications that immunization exemptions have on public health,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

FDA advisory panel meets on Moderna booster shots; Biden to address public

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. President Biden is set to brief the public Thursday morning about the government’s coronavirus response as an independent advisory panel meets to discuss whether a booster of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective.
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
inforisktoday.com

CISA to Access Agencies' Endpoints, Help Enhance Security

In an effort to bolster endpoint protection within the U.S. government, the White House is ordering federal agencies to allow the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to access existing deployments. It is also setting timelines for improving the protection of these endpoints - from workstations to mobile phones and servers.
U.S. POLITICS
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Detroit News

Unvaccinated pilots are costing millions, United tells judge

United Airlines Inc. said it's spending about $1.4 million every two weeks to put unvaccinated pilots on paid leave because their colleagues "refuse to risk their safety" by flying with them. The airline disclosed the figure in a filing Friday night in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas. United is...
FORT WORTH, TX
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta pharmacy to pay $4.6 million to settle False Claims Act allegations regarding compound medications

Curant, Inc., which owns pharmacies in Smyrna, Georgia and St. Petersburg, Florida, along with its owners and related entities, agreed to pay $4.6 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by, among other things, charging the government far higher prices than the “usual and customary” prices charged to other patients. “Pharmacies cannot overcharge government healthcare programs […]
ATLANTA, GA
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
RETAIL

