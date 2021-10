If you've wondered, "Could this be COVID?" more than a few times this pandemic, you're definitely not alone. I've lost count of all the conditions I've thought I had over the past year and a half alone. There were COVID-19 worries, of course (at one point, I convinced myself a suspicious rash was COVID-related; it wasn't), but the pandemic wasn't the only thing that kept me up at night. I also had bouts of panic about potential blood clots, possible intestinal parasites, a particularly painful bump (that later turned out to be just an ingrown hair)—the list goes on.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 20 DAYS AGO