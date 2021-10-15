CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Come the Holidays! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Is Hitting Walmart Shelves

By Sabrina Weiss
People
People
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fan-favorite Little Debbie product is getting a frozen twist. Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is coming to stores near you on Nov. 1. The limited-edition ice cream will be available exclusively at Walmart. The vanilla-based ice cream combines...

