CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix's 'Squid Game' is inspiring real-life games worldwide

By Lizzy Buczak
Audacy
Audacy
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnJq2_0cSYdcVs00
Photo credit Photo credit YOUNGKYU PARK/Netflix

With “Squid Game” taking the world by storm, it was only a matter of time before the games became a reality.

The Korean drama finds people competing in life-or-death games for hefty prizes.

On Tuesday, October 12, the Korean Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates hosted “KCC Squid Game Event,” a real-life event inspired by the series.

Roughly 30 applicants traveled to Abu Dhabi to participate in four out of 6 games featured in the Netflix series, which included Red Light, Green Light, the Dalgona candy challenge. marbles game and Ddakji.

According to The National News, nearly 300 people signed up for the tournament across two sessions.

Unlike the series, the real-life games did not condone any violence or bloodshed.

The cultural center's official Twitter account posted photos from the event.

"Thank you all for participating in today’s event with KCC UAE," the page wrote alongside several photos showing game participants in green and white jerseys inspired by the show.

Workers of the games, who served as guards, opted for hot pink hazmat suits and black masks.

Given the show’s massive surge in popularity, this is just one of many events popping up and enticing the “Squid Game” fandom.

Another event has been scheduled for October 24 at St. John’s Hotel in Gangwon-do Province, South Korea pending COVID restrictions.

Per FOX News, the hotel is set to host a one-day event that will also adopt games and rules from the show for all contestants.

Winners will take home a prize of five million won -- roughly four thousand dollars -- per the Korea Times.

With the show’s global reach, it’s only a matter of time before games and competitions begin popping up in the United States.

After all, the survival drama has become the streaming giant’s most-watched show with more than 100 million streams in less than a month.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Squid Game: cast reveals the one game that was terrifying to film in real life

Netflix’s horror drama, Squid Game, has got everyone talking. Not only was the South Korean hit a sinister watch, it was also frightening to film, according to the cast. During an interview with The Tab, Jung Ho-yeon, who plays a defector who joins the competition to reunite her family, revealed that the stepping stones style game was genuinely scary to film.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

A real-life ‘Squid Game’ is set to begin this month in South Korea

A mercifully murder-free competition inspired by Netflix’s “Squid Game” is coming to a town in Korea — so long as pandemic restriction will allow it. After surpassing all previous Netflix records (eat your heart out, “Bridgerton”) with an audience of 111 million globally since its Sept. 17 release, the Korean dystopian drama has, as to be expected, exploded into a real-life phenomenon — with weird and wacky, sometimes disappointing or occasionally dangerous results.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Squid Game’s Player 001 reveals how the Netflix show changed his life: ‘Being famous is tough, too’

Squid Game actor Yeong-su Oh, who rose to fame as Player 001, has spoken about how the hit Netflix show changed his life.During an appearance on the South Korean TV show How Do I Play, the 77-year-old actor said he feels as though he’s “floating on air” after the success of the dystopian thriller series. “It makes me think, ‘I need to calm down, organise my thoughts, and hold myself back right now’,” he said.Yeong-su also revealed that his daughter has been helping him manage calls and messages as he doesn’t have a manager. “So many people have been...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Netflix Series#Television#Korean#Red Light#The National News#Covid#Fox News#The Korea Times
dexerto.com

MrBeast is going to make real-life Squid Game on TikTok

MrBeast is making big promises, as always, this time claiming that he will recreate Squid Game in real life, on one condition. If you haven’t heard of Squid Game, the hit dystopian show on Netflix, then you have been missing out on one of the most trending pieces of entertainment in 2021.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

A Real Life Squid Game Just Took Place In Abu Dhabi

Although humans like to think we're evolved beings, we like to think we're smart and intelligent, there is one rule I seem to find we follow without fail: monkey see, monkey do. And in the event that a TV show based on childhood games goes viral, it's inevitable that we're going to try and replicate it as best as we can, aren't we? Well, that's what's happened in Abu Dhabi as a real life version of Squid Game has just taken place, though don't worry it doesn't look like anyone died.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Competes In Real-Life 'Squid Game' Challenge

Atlanta, GA – Netflix’s hit series Squid Game has already been making waves in the rap world, with Meek Mill comparing the popular South Korean survival drama to hood poverty earlier this week. Lil Baby is the latest rapper to catch the Squid Game bug, and he took his obsession...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Register Citizen

Players Chosen for a Real-Life Version of 'Squid Game'

Since its release last month, Netflix's original series Squid Game has become one of the most-watched shows on the platform, and it currently holds the No. 1 spot in the U.S. today. The gory survival drama, which stars South Korean talents Lee Jung-jae and Seong Gi-hun, follows a group of...
TV SERIES
Distractify

A Phone Number in 'Squid Game' Turned out to Be Real, and Netflix Jumped on the Mistake

The latest Netflix craze, Squid Game, borrows plenty of elements from real life. Each of the violent and intense trials is a twisted version of actual Korean children's games. The show even draws from real-life events and comments on the evils of capitalism throughout its human drama. Unfortunately, Squid Game also accidentally drew from a real phone number in the show, and Netflix has taken action.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Korean Cultural Centre holds its own real life Squid Game

Life imitates art, and sometimes reality takes its cues from popular TV series. Following the success of the South Korean show Squid Game, the Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhadbi held its own set of tense challenges for players to compete in, taking inspiration from the Netflix TV series – minus all the murder.
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Squid Game Is So Popular Because It’s Actually Just A Metaphor For Real Life

Squid Game is officially Netflix’s most popular series ever, with 111 million views in just four weeks. The streaming service announced the news this week, tweeting that the drama has had the ‘biggest series launch’ of any show including Bridgerton, Money Heist and Stranger Things. Watching the show myself, I...
TV SERIES
Collegiate Times

“Squid Game” review: Netflix’s accidental success

When everyone checked Netflix for the first time in October, they were all probably surprised when a Korean project titled “Squid Game” was the No. 1 show on the Trending tab. Out of curiosity, a lot of people clicked “Play,” and now no one can stop talking about it. “Squid...
TV SERIES
designboom.com

discover the architecture of netflix's squid game

Watched by 111 million users in its first 28 days, squid game has become netflix’s biggest show ever. the nine-part series tells the story of a group of 456 players facing economic problems which have been invited to be part of six traditional games for children. the winner has the chance of getting their life back together as the cash prize totals 45,600,000,000 won (around 33 million euros). those who lose, don’t face the same faith.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Netflix’s Squid Game savagely satirises our money-obsessed society – but it’s capitalism that is the real winner

Netflix isn’t available in North Korea and you can go to prison if you’re caught watching South Korean dramas. However, that hasn’t stopped mouthpieces for the totalitarian regime from weighing in on Squid Game, the hit South Korean show in which debt-ridden people play children’s games for the chance to win cash and are killed if they fail. Last week, Arirang Meari, a North Korean propaganda website, opined that Squid Game reflects the “sad reality of the beastly South Korean society”, where “corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace”. It added that the global hit, which is Netflix’s most-popular series yet, illuminates “the reality of living in a world where people are judged only by money”.
TV & VIDEOS
wfxb.com

Real Life ‘Squid Game’ Tournaments Hosted Across the Globe

Less than a month after its release, “Squid Game” has become the most watched Netflix series ever. And now real Squid Game tournaments are already being hosted around the world! Dozens of participants have traveled far and wide to wear the iconic outfits and play games featured in the show such as red light, green light, the candy challenge, and marbles! The only difference is you get to live if you lose…
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

Audacy

42K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy