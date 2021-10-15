CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson's top 5 'Kellyoke' moments

By Monica Rivera
audacy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson knows how to pump up her studio audience before The Kelly Clarkson Show and she does it by highlighting other talented musicians. The American Idol Alum kicks things off on the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a fan-favorite segment titled, “Kellyoke” which highlights the 39-year-old as she...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkml.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Is Refusing To Leave Montana Ranch

Even though a judge ruled that Kelly Clarkson would retain ownership of her Montana Ranch in the divorce, her ex Brandon Blackstock, who lives on the property “seems to be in denial” about that, according to a source. Radaronline reports that Brandon Blackstock, who was questioned about the ranch while...
RELATIONSHIPS
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson And Jimmy Fallon Perform Cher Cover, Cher Loves It

At the beginning of every episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly and her band sing a cover of a song, and many times, her cover is better than the original. This week, Kelly covered Sonny & Cher’s 1970’s classic “I Got You Babe” along with Jimmy Fallon and well, it was epic.
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kelly Clarkson
hngn.com

Kelly Clarkson's Former Mother-In-Law Breaks Silence About The Star's Divorce From Her Stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire, Brandon Blackstock's stepmother, is speaking out more than a year after ex-wife Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce. From 1989 through 2015, the 66-year-old singer was married to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon's father. In a recent interview with Extra, the country music legend opened up about Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce for the first time.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
InspireMore

Kelly Clarkson Does It Again With Jaw-Dropping “Save The Best For Last” Cover.

On a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the talented host paid homage to her “American Idol” roots, proving once again that she’s the best. Each episode of the popular talk show features a segment, aptly named “Kellyoke,” where Clarkson sings cover songs by popular artists. Unsurprisingly, she always blows the audience away with her unique spin on classics both new and old. But one recent rendition made her longtime fans especially happy.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Reba Won’t Take Sides in Kelly Clarkson’s Messy Divorce

Reba has been making the rounds promoting her new album set Revived Remixed Revisited, and while interviewing with Extra, she weighed in on the messy divorce between her friend Kelly Clarkson and her stepson Brandon Blackstock. When asked if she had any advice for Kelly through the divorce, Reba said,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#When Christmas Comes#Christmas#Bravo#American#The Righteous Brothers#Faith Hills
nickiswift.com

Kelly Clarkson Just Got A Huge Win In Her Divorce Battle

This year, Kelly Clarkson has experienced some pretty fabulous highs, and not-so-fabulous lows. For the positives, Clarkson's talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," was renewed for two more seasons into 2023, she is a judge on the smash hit singing competition "The Voice," and she released a catchy new Christmas song that puts a positive spin on her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. As for the lows, one of them is clearly that divorce. As hard as any breakup is, Clarkson is still coming out on top, according to a divorce expert we interviewed exclusively at Nicki Swift. Thanks to Clarkson's prenup — which stated that whatever Clarkson bought with the money she made and earned is solely owned by her — she is now protected financially, and it "eliminate[s] much of the battle over money and property," per New Jersey divorce lawyer Christina Previte, Esq.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson shattered our emotions with cover of Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’

Kelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” performance kicks some serious “glass.”. Clarkson covered Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her show Wednesday. It’s classic Clarkson, taking a beloved track and remaining faithful to the material, while still managing to drizzle it with her own individual style and showing off the impressive range of her voice.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Welp, Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Are Still Fighting Over A Piece Of Land, And It's Getting Uncomfortable

A few days ago, it seemed like things might be getting pretty close to an ultimate resolution between The Voice star Kelly Clarkson and her former husband Brandon Blackstock. For a while, he’d been pushing to get the prenup he’d signed prior to marriage invalidated by a judge. That didn’t work, and the details related to their divorce began to be hammered out more fully. Yet, apparently Blackstock still thinks it ain’t over til it’s over, and things are getting a little uncomfortable.
RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Star Blake Shelton Posts Cryptic Instagram After On-Air Fight With Kelly Clarkson

We're only a week into The Voice season 21 and already Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton can't stop fighting. During week one of the new season's pre-recorded blind auditions, both coaches took turns poking fun at each other in hopes of winning over contestants to their teams. But at times, their bickering was constant — so constant, in fact, we saw fellow coaches Ariana Grande and John Legend temporarily left The Voice stage on Tuesday while Kelly and Blake duked it out over country singer Lana Scott (ICYW, she wound up choosing Team Blake).
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson May Have Called Out Brandon Blackstock on TV For Squatting in Her Montana Home

Kelly Clarkson is pulling no punches through her music when it comes to her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Coming on the heels of her recently released holiday single, “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” she has many fans speculating that she called out her ex in a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show through Billie Eilish’s song, “Happier Than Ever.”
MONTANA STATE
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Bombarding Kelly Clarkson's Twitter After She Posts Cryptic Message

The Voice season 21 is heating up with blind auditions quickly coming to a close. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are getting chooser and chooser about who joins their teams. But according to Kelly, fans of the NBC singing competition show can expect to hear some other exciting news during Tuesday night’s episode … she just won’t say what it is.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson is a country queen as she crushes a Faith Hill classic

In case you forgot, Kelly Clarkson is here to remind you she’s a good ol’ country girl. The pop star showed off her country music chops when she covered Faith Hill’s “Let’s Go to Vegas” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show Monday. As fans have come to expect,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy