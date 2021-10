You never know when or where you might encounter paranormal activity. One house in particular in New Bedford was officially dubbed as "haunted" after a group of paranormal investigators surveyed the inside of the Blanchard residence. Jessica Blanchard and her family were exposed to one of the most profound experiences of their life after they called in Todd Sylvia and his crew from New Bedford-based Relatively Paranormal. The group also has a streaming web show "Wickedly Haunted" that airs on the New Bedford Guide Facebook page on Fridays, and they'll be discussing this case on October 22.

