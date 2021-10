If you're in the real estate market for a house and are also a fan of the New Kids on the Block, then boy do I have the combo deal of the century. Growing up, NKOTB members Jordan and Jonathan Knight resided at 10 Melville Avenue in Dorchester Center. The Knight Family ran it as a group home for teenagers and given the size of the house, it was a perfect fit with all "The Right Stuff."

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO