CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Preserving New York’s Latino History, One Photo at a Time

By Jenna Caldwell
TIME
TIME
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vtMa_0cSYcLSA00

On Feb. 14, 2019, Manhattan-native Djali Brown-Cepeda launched Nuevayorkinos—a digital archive dedicated to documenting New York City’s Latino history and culture through family photos and stories. “I started the project as basically this love note, this ode to my city, to the five boroughs in which I grew up,” Brown-Cepeda said during an interview for TIME100 Talks that aired on Oct. 15. “It was a way for me to give the flowers now to people that have been overlooked, forgotten, and that are being displaced.”

The Nuevayorkinos digital archive has collected hundreds of stories, ranging from recollections of childhood in Brooklyn in the 1990s to a grandparents’ East Harlem wedding in the 1950s. Nuevayorkinos, which has more than 31,000 followers on Instagram , has also memorialized loved ones who have passed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. With past physical exhibitions at the El Museo del Barrio in Harlem, New York, and the Movimiento de Arte y Cultura Latino Americana in San José, California, the archive has grown in popularity outside of New York City’s 2.5 million Latino population. Despite this, Brown-Cepeda says the archive will continue to center New Yorkers.

“My submission guidelines [are] very simple, you have to be Latinx from New York city first and foremost,” Brown-Cepeda says. “This does not include New Jersey and I stress this because you would not imagine the amount of, ‘well, I can see New York from where I’m from. I’m not saying that in any sort of exclusionary way, but I’m not from New Jersey. So I don’t know that experience.” (In addition to those two conditions, the guidelines state that the digital materials submitted should have been taken within one of the city’s five boroughs before 2010.)

“Latinidad doesn’t look one way. The East Coast experience is different than the Miami experience, different than Texas, different than California,” she continues. “It felt important as a Black woman, as a Latina woman, as a second-generation American, as someone from my zip code that I was the one sort of providing this platform and providing this space.”

With Dominican and African American roots, Djali described how her identity uniquely furthers her mission behind the archive. “As someone who grew up in a very pro-Black, pro-Indigenous, pro-immigrant household by my Dominican mom, my Haitian stepfather, my Black dad, my Afro-Indigenous grandmother, I just always knew the importance of showing up for all of my identities. It was something that I never have and I will never compromise,” the Afro-Latina curator explains. “As a Black woman, as a Black Latina, Latinx, Latinengra, Afro-Latina, Afrodescendiente, there was just no representation.”

Afro-Latino stories have often been relegated to the margins of history. According to a study by USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative , across the 100 top-grossing movies from 2007-2018, only 3% of films featured leads or co-leads with Latino actors. Afro-Latinos were an even smaller fraction. Only 6% of the U.S. publishing industry identifies as Hispanic/Latino/Mexican, according to a 2015 survey conducted by children’s publisher Lee & Low Books, and only 5% as Black.

Read More: ​​ These Afro-Latino Actors Are Pushing Back Against Erasure in Hollywood

“I want to show people with different racial backgrounds because Latinidad is not monolithic,” Brown-Cepeda says. “We are not all Sofia Vergara, who I love, but we’re not all her. We are not all Penelope Cruz. We are not all Salma Hayek. We don’t have the same story.”

With the hopes of amplifying Black and brown stories and legacies—especially in New York City’s rapidly-changing neighborhoods—Brown-Cepeda partnered with LinkNYC to display images from the Nuevayorkinos archive on its kiosks across the city’s five boroughs as part of a Hispanic Heritage Month campaign. These are people, she says, who have contributed to the social fabric of the city, of the state and of the country, without recognition, proper payment or a platform to speak up.

“So many of us are given our flowers post-mortem. So many people read the works of Zora Neale Hurston after the fact,” she continues. “We need to do better in showing up in the present and so that’s why I found it to be important for people to share their own stories.”

Through the Nuevayorkinos project, Brown-Cepeda hosted a back-to-school drive earlier this year, providing local school children with backpacks, supplies and free bilingual books featuring Black and brown main characters. “We are who we are because of our communities,” Brown-Cepeda says. “​​In predominantly Latinx neighborhoods that are being gentrified, it’s so important that we remain committed to our communities no matter how big or how small the scope is, it really does go a long way.”

From Oct. 22, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022, the collection Nuevayorkinos: Essential and Excluded , highlighting the stories of essential, immigrant workers who were originally excluded from unemployment and pandemic aid, will be exhibited at MoMa PS1.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Only

This Timeless Restaurant In New York Has A Fascinating History

In a state with as much history as New York, there are plenty of restaurants with fascinating stories. However, few combine an interesting history, phenomenal food, and an incredible atmosphere. One that does manage to boast this trifecta is One If By Land, Two If By Sea in New York City. It’s known as one of the most romantic restaurants in the Big Apple, but many don’t know that the building was once owned by an infamous historical figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buzzfeednews.com

How A Nuyorican Photography Collective Changed New York's Photo Scene

In recent years, there has been a renewed discussion of and focus on who holds the camera and documents history-making events and daily life. There have been museum retrospectives aiming to correct the record, from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s show about New Women photographers around the world to the Whitney show dedicated to the Kamoinge Workshop, a collective of Black photographers in New York that started in the 1960s. In the last decade, organizations like Diversify Photo and Indigenous Photograph have been formed to elevate nonwhite artists and photographers. En Foco, a Bronx-based photo nonprofit formed by people who made art together and advocated for other photographers, is unique in the sense that the organization has lasted nearly 50 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wfla.com

The History Behind Tampa’s Latino Community

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom heads to Casa Santo Stefano in Tampa’s Historic Ybor City to learn more about how the Hispanic Heritage formed in Tampa Bay with a melting pot of Cubans, Spaniards, and Italians.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Texas State
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
viewing.nyc

Follow @ViewingNYC for Incredible Photos of New York City

Instagram is one of the best places to see great photos from all around the world. Follow our account @ViewingNYC to see photos of New York City from some of the best local, amateur, and professional photographers around!. If you want more than just photos, check out @ViewingNYC on Twitter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Derrick

New York's likely new mayor plans to preserve gifted program

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democrat who will likely become New York City's next mayor says he does not intend to get rid of the city's program for gifted and talented students, nipping plans that outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said in an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Sofia Vergara
Boston

Sofra lands on The New York Times’s 2021 ‘Restaurant List’

The publication named "the 50 places in America we're most excited about right now." On Tuesday, The New York Times released its annual “The Restaurant List,” a who’s-who of restaurants across the U.S. that made the biggest impact on the publication’s critics, reporters, and editors. The list highlights 50 restaurants — some classics, others brand new to the scene — including one local favorite: Sofra Bakery & Cafe in Cambridge.
westchestermagazine.com

Inside the Former New York Times Food Critic’s Battle With Depression

In his new book, Dobbs Ferry resident Bryan Miller recounts his time trying to juggle a high-profile life and ravaging clinical depression. Being a professional restaurant critic is certainly an enviable privilege. So, by that reckoning, how must it have felt to be the longest-serving restaurant critic ever for The New York Times and someone whom Wine Spectator had dubbed “the most important restaurant critic in America”? You’d think that person would be on top of the world, but for the one who actually held that distinction, Dobbs Ferry resident Bryan Miller, it was too often a Herculean feat just to get out of bed each day.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
mansionglobal.com

A Duplex Penthouse in New York With a Celebrity-Studded History

This duplex penthouse once owned by the actress and singer Mary Martin, who starred in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals “South Pacific,” “Peter Pan” and “The Sound of Music,” is the crown jewel of The Campanile, a pre-war building on the east side of Midtown Manhattan. The 14-story Campanile, built...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinos#Black Culture#Nuevayorkinos#New Yorkers
CBS New York

Looking To Get Married? Couples Running Into All Kinds Of Problems Getting New York City Marriage License

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some lovebirds looking to wed in the Big Apple are finding popping the question is the easy part, but getting the marriage license is a whole other story. Due to the pandemic, appointments are limited. Couples told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Monday they’re scrambling. When Sravanti Balaji scheduled her December wedding in Mexico, legally she had to get her marriage license within 60 days of that date. In September, she went online to schedule an appointment with the New York City Clerk’s Office. “There were no appointments for several weeks. Between meetings at work, I would just keep refreshing,” Balaji...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Chronicle

Only one local spot made New York Times' top 50 restaurants list, and it's in Bellaire, not Houston

A whirlwind stretch of honors and recognition continues for Blood Bros. BBQ -- an Asian fusion joint located in Bellaire. Blood Bros. was named to The Restaurant List, a collection of the 50 most exciting eateries in the U.S from The New York Times. The Bellaire barbecue joint was the only restaurant in the Houston region that made the list, and it is one of five Texas spots highlighted in the story.
substreammagazine.com

LIVE REVIEW + PHOTOS: Inside Saint Cloud and Waxahatchee’s sold out New York show

In 2020, Waxahatchee put out their latest record, Saint Cloud. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, she was unable to perform the album directly following its release. However, nearly twenty months later, Saint Cloud was brought to life in New York City for a sold-out show at the iconic Webster Hall. The crowd, comprised mostly of late 20/early 30-year-olds, filled the concert hall, donning flannels, canvas bags, and five-panel hats with their craft beers in hand. I can honestly say that I had never seen Webster Hall so cool, calm, and collected as I did that evening before the show began.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
worldofreel.com

‘Armageddon Time’ Tackles James Gray’s Childhood in 1980s New York

An interview with actor Jeremy Strong gives us the best indicator so far of what James Gray’s upcoming “Armageddon Time” will be about [via EW]. “Yes, I'm working on a film with the great director James Gray (Ad Astra, The Yards) who `I think is one of the great living filmmakers. It's a very personal intimate film about his childhood in Queens in the 1980s and a time in this child's life when all of the kinds of formative things happen. It's set against the backdrop of the election of Ronald Reagan and the whole thing is a prefiguration in a way of where we're at in this moment and the sort of hellscape that we find ourselves in as a country. It's a kind of an origin story both of an artist and America, where it is now.”
MOVIES
my40.tv

New York Times names Asheville restaurant one of 50 best in the country

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Chai Pani is already well-known in Asheville as one of the best restaurants around. But thanks to a New York Times article, the whole country knows. The New York Times recently published “The Restaurant List, The 50 places in America we are excited about right now.” (Read the article here)
ASHEVILLE, NC
TIME

TIME

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy