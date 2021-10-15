CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Katie Thurston Fires Back at Social Media Speculation About Blake Moynes Engagement

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPi7Z_0cSYbn0b00
Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Bachelor Nation is known for reading into social media activity, but Katie Thurston is assuring fans that they have nothing to worry about when it comes to her relationship with Blake Moynes.

The 30-year-old Bachelorette took to Twitter on Friday, October 15, to share a screenshot of an Instagram comment that read, “You and Blake are not liking each other’s posts. Is all OK?”

Thurston replied, “Imagine your fiancé has been on his stories for weeks in Kenya working his ass off and yet this is what some people notice.” She added a laughing face emoji.

After another Twitter user wrote, “But ‘liking’ posts = love I thought,” the San Diego resident responded, “I guess that’s love in 2021.”

Thurston also interacted with a fan who pointed out recent speculation about Bachelor in Paradise’s Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert.

“This is basically what bachelor reddit is like. They noticed a few weeks ago Dean and Caelynn didn’t follow each other but fun fact … they’ve never followed each other lmao,” the user wrote. Thurston tweeted back, “Hahahahaha amazing.”

The former bank marketing manager got engaged to Moynes, 31, during season 17 of The Bachelorette, which taped earlier this year. After the proposal aired on the August finale, the twosome exclusively told Us Weekly that they are going to have to have a long-distance relationship for the foreseeable future.

“We need to see each other’s lifestyles and our passions, our interests, and then try to see where our anchor spot will be, where all those things can kind of align and make sense for both of us,” Moynes said at the time. “We’re going to jump around for a bit and experience what works best for us.”

Thurston added that the couple aren’t ready “to plant roots somewhere” as they have “luxury” to “hop around.” She also admitted that she wasn’t sure where their relationship would be if Moynes wasn’t ready to propose.

“It’s hard to say if we would have survived just as a dating couple,” she told Us. “But the fact that we’re both committed to each other as future husband and wife, it just says a lot about our confidence in our relationship.”

After a visit to Moynes’ native Canada, Thurston returned to California in August. The duo subsequently spent time in New York City together in September, but he has since traveled to Africa for work.

“It can feel lonely moving to a new state. And last night truly felt like a hangout in my living room with you all virtually,” she said on Monday, October 11, thanking her followers for joining her Instagram Live the night prior. “Whether you stayed for two hours or just a short moment, thank you! I’ve had trouble sleeping lately and this morning was the first time I woke up after getting a solid eight hours of rest. … I’m still trying to navigate this new life and city while seeking normalcy.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Katie Thurston Perfectly Shut Down Rumors She And Blake Moynes Broke Up

As all Bachelorette fans know, the show doesn’t exactly end after the final rose. Katie Thurston’s rocky, bumpy journey to love may have culminated in an emotional proposal, but her 1 million Instagram followers are still eager to see how her relationship with winner Blake Moynes unfolds off-screen. Now, amid online speculation about their relationship status, Thurston has an important message: She and Moynes are as strong as ever, thank you very much.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Split Less Than 3 Months After Engagement Aired

It’s over. Following their whirlwind romance on season 17 of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” Thurston, 30, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, October 25. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Katie Thurston Defends Controversial Dating Advice

Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston defends her controversial dating advice after fans called her out. What did she say that has fans riled? Keep reading, and we’ll explain. Plus, when is she reuniting with fiance Blake Moynes?. Katie Thurston makes comedy club debut. The television personality and TikTok sensation expanded her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Us Weekly

Katie Thurston Admitted She and Fiance Blake Moynes Were ‘Winging’ Their Relationship Days Before Split

Hinting at trouble? Days before her split from Blake Moynes, Katie Thurston admitted that long-distance romance came with some complications. “I’m, like, totally winging my life right now,” the former Bachelorette, 30, told Us Weekly while backstage at Whitney Cummings’ Touch Me Tour on Friday, October 22. “I literally leave tomorrow in San Diego at, like, six in the morning.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Katie Thurston Gets In Twitter Tiff Over Busybody Fans

Katie Thurston is tired of busybody fans questioning her relationship with Blake Moynes. The former Bachelorette got in a tiff on Twitter over a simple question. What happened?. Katie Thurston ‘lonely’ without fiance. Shortly after Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes got engaged, they went their separate ways. No, not like...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Katie Opened Up About Being Lonely When Blake Is In Africa

LDRs are hard — even if you’re The Bachelorette’s latest golden couple. Although Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are totally in love, their romance doesn’t come without the occasional challenge, and Moynes’ recent trip to Africa definitely qualifies. That said, Katie Thurston’s Instagram about feeling lonely without Blake Moynes is super relatable.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Social Media Speculation#Bachelor Nation
Distractify

It Doesn’t Seem like Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Will Be Tying the Knot After All

In the Season 17 season finale of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston got her happily ever after. After the shocking exit of contestant Greg Grippo, the bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, Wash., was left with Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes. Bachelor Nation knows that Katie's final rose went to Blake, who first appeared on Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Reveals He Broke Up With Liz 8 Times Via Text

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed has treated his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Liz, much worse than viewers have already seen. Ed was on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All on Discovery+, and shared some shocking things about his relationship after it was revealed that he and Liz broke up during the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all that aired in May.
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Chelsea Green Vents About The Negative Impact of Social Media

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chelsea Green talked about how she handles the negativity on social media compared to Matt Cardona:. “I already know Matt is going to say he doesn’t care. And I get that. I never thought I was sensitive. But in this weird world, yes, you do have to think for just a split second ‘is this going to ruin my entire career?’ Because we’ve seen that. In 2020 we saw. People lost not only their jobs, they lost their partner, they lost their homes, they lost any opportunity to be in the entertainment industry. And that’s real. That’s not just fake f*****g Twitter world. That’s real life. Perception is reality on Twitter, so you have to be social careful. Do what you want to do, but I feel you just have to give it that extra thought in 2021. ‘Will this ruin my whole f*****g life?’
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy