Channel ‘Bridgerton’ This Halloween With These Boho-Chic Dresses From Amazon

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 10 days ago
Anna-Kaci

When Bridgerton first hit Netflix, it felt like the entire world was captivated. We know we were! One of the many reasons we fell in love with the romantic period piece? The fashion, of course! Naturally, we immediately thought creating a look inspired by the show would make for an adorable Halloween costume. Now, the time has finally come to realize our vision.

If you’re equally infatuated with Shonda Rhimes‘ mega-hit, we rounded up a block of frocks from Amazon that will totally work as Bridgerton costumes. Best of all, you can wear these pieces well beyond Halloween — you’re getting way more than festive fashion here. Read on for more!

This Flowy Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Anna-Kaci Women’s Casual Boho Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Renaissance Peasant Dress Amazon

This off-the-shoulder dress is definitely giving Us major Bridgerton vibes, but with a modern boho twist. Accessorize accordingly! Also makes a great gift!

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Casual Boho Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Renaissance Peasant Dress for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Structured Corset

Anna-Kaci Women’s Boned Underbust Steampunk Renaissance Strappy Waist Corset Amazon

Add this corset to the dress we just mentioned to make your costume more accurate!

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Boned Underbust Steampunk Renaissance Strappy Waist Corset for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Cap-Sleeve Dress

Anna-Kaci Ruffled Cap Sleeve Smocked Ruche Bodice Front Slit Maxi Long Beach Vacation Dress Amazon

This dress makes an effortless Bridgerton look, and will be a staple in your closet once the spring and summer roll around again.

Get the Anna-Kaci Ruffled Cap Sleeve Smocked Maxi Long Dress for prices starting at $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lace Maxi Dress

Anna-Kaci Women’s Off Shoulder Boho Lace Semi Sheer Smocked Maxi Long Dress Amazon

With the right accessories, makeup and hair, this simple maxi will turn you into a Bridgerton babe!

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Off Shoulder Boho Lace Semi Sheer Smocked Maxi Dress for prices starting at $40 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Dress Set

Anna-Kaci Women’s Renaissance Overdress Medieval Irish Off Shoulder Dress Set Amazon

This dress comes with an extra corset layer that creates a Renaissance-inspired look! You can buy the dress or second layer separately if you’re interested in a different color combination.

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Renaissance Overdress Medieval Irish Off Shoulder Dress Set for prices starting at $36 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

