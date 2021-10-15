CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Man accused of assaulting woman met on ‘Plenty of Fish’ in Cambria County

By Alexis Loya
 10 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A man from Clarion faces a slew of charges following an alleged assault that took place in September, according to Ferndale Borough Police.

Donnell Armour, 30, who police said was already wanted on several warrants from multiple counties, was arraigned on charges that include strangulation and simple assault. He was also charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, drug and drug paraphernalia possession, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.

The alleged assault happened Sept. 21 around 7:20 p.m., according to the affidavit. Police spoke with the woman who said she met Armour on “Plenty of Fish,” an online dating site, a few days before the incident.

Johnstown school district responds to rumors of shooting, police presence will be seen

Armour had started arguing with the woman over dinner and then grabbed her by the throat, knocked her to the floor and struck her in the face, police noted. The woman said he fled her apartment in a black Honda HRV.

Two days later around 8:30 p.m., police received a call from the woman’s neighbor who said Armour had returned and was currently at the apartment.

Once police arrived, they said they saw Armour walking out of the building, so they confronted him.

The officer reported that when he asked for Armour’s name and date of birth, he kept insisting he needed to go back into the apartment and grab his ID despite the officer telling him it wasn’t necessary. As Armour started walking toward the door, and the officer grabbed him and told him to stop.

At this point, Armour took off running on Ferndale Avenue, before making turns onto Harlen Avenue and Westinghouse Avenue. Armour eventually cut between two houses, before heading back towards his car on Harlan Avenue.

Believing he lost the officer, he started to unlock his car, turned around, realized the officer was about eight feet away, and then tried to run away again toward Westinghouse Avenue. However, the officer reported he shot a taser at Armour and was able to arrest him.

Armour had a large amount of cash and three cell phones on him, according to police. In plain view from the outside of his car, there was a small digital scale, small empty plastic baggies and a small plastic baggie with a white substance.

Police: Centre County man strangles woman, threatens to rape and kill her

A search warrant was issued for his vehicle, and officials confiscated a bag that contained a hard white crystal-like substance, drug distribution paraphernalia, a flip phone and a 12-inch blade. Multiple documents with other people’s personal information on it such as birth certificates, drivers’ licenses and social security cards were also found in the vehicle.

In a black bookbag, officials reported there were documents that suggested Armour was attempting or had attempted to get a passport and researched what countries a felon could go in order to flee or avoid prosecution for outstanding charges.

Armour is confined to Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $35,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 2.

