Zach Ertz knew Eagles were going to trade him before loss to Buccaneers?

Zach Ertz Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It was believed throughout the spring and summer months that the Philadelphia Eagles would trade three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz before the start of the season, but no transaction materialized. That changed on Friday, however, when Philadelphia shipped Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

Less than 24 hours before that trade was confirmed, the Eagles made Ertz a team captain for Thursday's prime-time matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Philly lost 28-22 to fall to 2-4 on the season. According to The Athletic's Zach Berman, Ertz knew what was coming before he entered the lineup to face Tampa Bay.