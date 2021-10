To get stronger and leaner, you don't need to spend hours exercising. ACE-certified fitness instructor John Kersbergen said three to four 45-minute workouts a week is enough. Can't fit in 45 minutes at one time? Then break up your workouts, because it all adds up! We've compiled 40 half-hour workout videos that you can follow along with. Do a few of these, plus a few of these 20-minute workout videos, and your week of workouts will be done! Here is mix of fun and effective workouts, including weights, Tabata, cardio, yoga, and dance. Experiment and try them all 40 or pick and choose your favorite videos, bookmark them, and do them regularly.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO