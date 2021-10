About 200 Kumu Hula, or Hula teachers, have now signed on to a statement declaring what hula is, and how to protect its future. The Huamakahikina Declaration on the Integrity, Stewardship and Protection of Hula was drafted at a congress of hula practitioners this past September. Two of them joined The Aloha Friday Conversation to walk us through some of the major ideas.

