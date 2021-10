UrbanTurf continues its annual look at the neighborhood housing markets around the DC region as we head over to Congress Heights. This year is just as busy as 2020 for the Ward 8 neighborhood when it comes to home sales, with one big difference: home prices are much higher. Prices in the neighborhood are up 26% across the board this year, with three-bedroom townhouses leading the way. The other thing that has changed in 2021 is that there is a lot more inventory for homebuyers to choose from. A year ago, there was a month's supply of homes on the market; last quarter, there was an almost three-month supply.

