Facts from the 2021 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The 2021 Tulsa State Fair ended last Monday and we’re getting an overview of the 11 day event.
Here’s some facts:
- Estimated attendance: 1,182,000
- Top three rides: Giant Wheel, Polar Express, Euro Slide
- 22,758 wristbands sold
- 19,642 tickets sold for Disney on Ice
- 342 vendor booths
- 150 concession stands, totaling $5,026,000 in sales
- 4,901 4-H and FFA competitive exhibit entries
Next year’s fair is scheduled for Sep. 29 through Oct. 9.
