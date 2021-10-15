Facts from the 2021 Tulsa State Fair

2021 Tulsa State Fair The 2021 Tulsa State Fair ended last Monday and we’re getting an overview of the 11 day event.

TULSA, Okla. — The 2021 Tulsa State Fair ended last Monday and we’re getting an overview of the 11 day event.

Here’s some facts:

Estimated attendance: 1,182,000

Top three rides: Giant Wheel, Polar Express, Euro Slide

22,758 wristbands sold

19,642 tickets sold for Disney on Ice

342 vendor booths

150 concession stands, totaling $5,026,000 in sales

4,901 4-H and FFA competitive exhibit entries

Next year’s fair is scheduled for Sep. 29 through Oct. 9.

©2021 Cox Media Group