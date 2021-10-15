CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facts from the 2021 Tulsa State Fair

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
2021 Tulsa State Fair The 2021 Tulsa State Fair ended last Monday and we're getting an overview of the 11 day event.

TULSA, Okla. — The 2021 Tulsa State Fair ended last Monday and we’re getting an overview of the 11 day event.

Here’s some facts:

  • Estimated attendance: 1,182,000
  • Top three rides: Giant Wheel, Polar Express, Euro Slide
  • 22,758 wristbands sold
  • 19,642 tickets sold for Disney on Ice
  • 342 vendor booths
  • 150 concession stands, totaling $5,026,000 in sales
  • 4,901 4-H and FFA competitive exhibit entries

Next year’s fair is scheduled for Sep. 29 through Oct. 9.

©2021 Cox Media Group

