Adele's Oxblood Leather Trench Coat Was the True Star of the "Easy On Me" Music Video

Doja Cat is pretty well-known for thinking outside of the box, so it's no surprise that she got creative with her 26th birthday, choosing to host an underwater Atlantis-themed costume party. On Wednesday night, the "Kiss Me More" rapper gathered some of her closet friends to join her for the Hollywood undersea celebration, including a few famous faces like Billie Eilish, Normani, Karrueche Tran, Hailey Bieber, French Montana, and more. Doja's costume was the highlight of the night, as her Princess Kida outfit was super spot on — even down to the face paint, crystal necklace, and giant spear. And her party guests seemed just as enthusiastic about the theme as she was. Ahead, get a glimpse of some of the stars who stepped out for the aquatic affair.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO