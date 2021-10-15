CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Level Up Their Work-From-Home Life With These 21 Incredibly Innovative Tech Gifts

By Anvita Reddy
PopSugar
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

The Best Tech Gifts for Women

The women in your life could undoubtedly use a gift that makes their lives easier, and you would probably have your life made easier. So we've put together this list of perfect gifts that are all a click away. Style and function are top of mind here. There's a voice...
ELECTRONICS
PopSugar

15 Too-Cute-to-Handle Gifts For the Boba-Lovers in Your Life

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Whether they are #TeamTapiocaBoba or #TeamPoppingBoba, we all have a loved one who is...
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Take It From One, These 10 Gifts Are Perfect For the Writers in Your Life

By now I probably have over 10 notebooks, yet the gift of a new one always get me excited. Something about the blank pages tends to jumpstart my inspiration, pushing me to pick up a pen and start scribbling right away. This is only example of a gift that resonates with me as a writer. Receiving a book that addresses an issue I frequently deal with like writer's block is also high on the list. You know what they say, behind every writer is a great book.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Level Up#Popsugar
PopSugar

14 Adorable Baby Gifts From Nordstrom Your Little Ones Will Cherish

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. If you're trying to find the perfect holiday gift for a little one in...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
theworkathomewoman.com

17 Real-Life Work-at-Home Options and How Much They Pay

There’s so much talk about working from home these days, but for some reason, people think it’s a pie-in-the-sky dream made up of fairy tales and rainbows. I’m here to set things straight and give you the truth about real-life work-at-home options and how much they pay!. 1. Testing Websites.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Boy, five, who travelled to New York for life-saving drug not available on the NHS after his family raised more than £232K is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger every day'

A boy aged five who went to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine after his family raised more than £232,000 is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger by the day.'. Liam Scott and his parents have been travelling back and forth to America over the past year for experimental cancer treatment, which is not available on the NHS.
ADVOCACY
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Torn apart by hate... brought back together by love 40 years later: Web search reunites teenage sweethearts who split after their parents disapproved of mixed-race romance

A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy