CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Let's Zoom Out for Broadcom's Broader Picture

By Authors
Street.Com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSemiconductor maker Broadcom (AVGO) was last reviewed on June 1 ahead of earnings. We wrote that "AVGO has turned upward again and traders could go long on available weakness ahead of its earnings announcement. Risk to $425. Targeting the $567 area." Let's check the charts again. In this daily...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Asana Continues to Soar: What Traders Need to Know

When we updated our strategy on Asana (ASAN) Sept. 30 we wrote that, "Traders who are long ASAN from our August recommendation could continue to hold those positions. Raise stop protection to $85 from $64. $159 and $160 are our price targets now." Well, ASAN shares have reached $139 so...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Honeywell Looks Risky From the Long Side

We reviewed the charts of Honeywell (HON) back on June 22 and the charts looked promising - "Aggressive traders could go long HON at current levels risking to $199. The $300 and $347 areas are our new price targets." Unfortunately the rally fizzled in August and prices have weakened. Let's check the charts again.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Few Industry ETFs Making New Highs

When you step back and look at the charts of the various exchange-traded funds, the thing that strikes me is that they pretty much reflect the statistics and indicators. You see very few of these industry ETFs have made a new high. Most are still residing in the same range they have been in since the spring.
STOCKS
Street.Com

A Subscriber Asks for an Update on HubSpot

A Real Money subscriber emailed over the weekend about what I thought of HubSpot HUBS. I never heard of the company before so I decided to check out what they did. Seems they are a leader in the digital marketing industry, and their blogs, videos, and certification courses are pretty popular. The stock seems to be pretty popular with some investors. Let's take a look.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcom#Our Price#Moving Average#Obv#Japanese#Macd#Point And Figure
Street.Com

Regions Financial Joins the Sector Fun and Breaks Out

The financials sector (XLF) has been strong and Regions Financial Corp. (RF) made an upside breakout to a new high on Friday. Let's check out RF's charts and see if investors should make a deposit. In the daily bar chart of RF, below, we can see that the shares made...
STOCKS
Street.Com

As the Indices Deal With Overbought Conditions, Traders Look for Action

Stocks are starting the week with a slight positive bias as we await a flood of news. In addition to earnings, there is a surge in the Delta variant in China, continued negotiations in Washington on new spending and taxes, and continued concern about interest rates and inflation. The news...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Dollar Tree's Charts Look Stronger With Quant Upgrade

Dollar Tree (DLTR) was upgraded to a Buy by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service. In our last review of the charts of DLTR way back on March 1, we wrote that "It does not look like DLTR is finished with its current decline. Wednesday's earnings could be pivotal but I do not feel confident in recommending a purchase just yet." We pointed out that "In this daily Point and Figure chart of DLTR, below, we can see a potential downside price target in the $86 area, however, we can see plenty of potential support."
STOCKS
Street.Com

Here Are Our Next Price Targets on Soaring Cloudflare

A Real Money subscriber writes, "Hi Bruce, could you give us your analysis on Cloudflare (NET) ?" I just reviewed NET on Oct. 7 and wondered what needed attention so soon. We wrote that, "If you got stopped out of NET at $115 you need to rebuy the position. If long you can add to the position above $138. The $190 area is our price target."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Street.Com

Earnings So Far, Messy Inflation, Pricing Power, 5 Strong Stock Buys

Friday was a less than perfect day for U.S. financial markets. The Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 led large caps lower on a day that also saw the S&P 500's seven day winning streak come to an end, be it by an ever so slight margin. Trading volume was indeed elevated, very possibly as much to do with a bit of profit taking as anything else, for it was a good week, broadly for equities. In fact, it has been a good three weeks or so, in general, across the equity landscape. Over the past five sessions, in aggregate, it was the Dow Transports (+3.83%) that lit the path, while small-caps performed as laggards, but impressive laggards at that, as the S&P 600 gained 1.26% and the Russell 2000 increased 1.13% over the week in its entirety.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Here's the Lowdown on DLO

A subscriber asked for my opinion on a new issue: dLocal ( DLO) . The company, which was brought to market by JPMorgan Chase ( JPM) and Goldman Sachs ( GS) , is a global payments' processor to emerging markets. This might sound like the next new thing, especially with the street cred of the lead underwriters, but let's see what we can glean from the little bit of price history we have.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Mosaic Company Charts Are Sprouting Higher and Higher

The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a global leader in the fertilizer industry, perhaps the only company with the ability to produce and deliver two vital crop nutrients, phosphate and potash, on a massive scale. The charts of MOS have turned higher in the past three months so let's review the situation.
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Yellow Lights Flash as 2 Data Points Are Now on Bearish Signals

While new closing highs for the major equity indexes continue to be established, two key data points are both flashing yellow warning lights as forward 12-month earnings estimates have S&P 500 weakened a bit. On the Charts. The DJIA (see below), Dow Jones Transports and MidCap 400 closed higher Friday...
STOCKS
Street.Com

I've Used a Strategy of Trade-Offs With 2 Biotech Stocks

Stocks quotes in this article: XBI, AUPH, BMY, AGEN. "It's not the load that breaks you down, it's the way you carry it." - Lou Holtz Large caps have delivered outstanding performance for the most part in 2021 with the S&P 500 up over 20% year to date and the Nasdaq performing just slightly below that bogeyThe market has become more bifurcated over the past six months thoughThe S&P 500 is up over 10...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Whirlpool's Charts Tell Me the Stock Is Still in the Spin Cycle

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Thursday night, Jim Cramer spoke with Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool (WHR) , the appliance maker. The company posted mixed results after the close of trading Thursday. Bitzer explained that he's built a different Whirlpool for a direct world....
STOCKS
Street.Com

Roku Stock Is at an 'Interesting' Juncture

Shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU) are soft this Friday morning. Roku, if you did not know, is the company whose devices are small streaming boxes or streaming sticks that connect to your television. Their sticks put streaming content from a number of sources on your TV. People can't seem to live without it.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Intel Continues to Weaken

We saw some improvement in our October 18 review but recommended that "I have no special knowledge of what INTC may report on Thursday, but the charts are now showing a tilt to the upside. Traders could go long INTC on strength above $55 and risk to $51." Unfortunately prices...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Zoom Video Stock Rises After JPMorgan Upgrade

Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report rose early Friday after JPMorgan upgraded the videoconferencing provider to overweight from neutral, saying the price already reflects a post-pandemic slowdown in remote video communication. Shares of the San Jose, Calif., company at last check rose 2% to...
SAN JOSE, CA
Street.Com

The Week Ends in Messy Trading

We have some messy trading as we wrap up a solid week for the market. We have some rotation that was triggered by poor reports from SNAP (SNAP) and Intel (INTC) . That is pushing down the Nasdaq 100 exchange-traded fund (QQQ) and hurting some of the big-cap technology names. However, breadth is running 4,350 gainers to 3,475 decliners, and we have over 500 stocks hitting new 12-month highs as stock pickers are looking to put more money to work.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy