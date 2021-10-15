Let's Zoom Out for Broadcom's Broader Picture

Friday was a less than perfect day for U.S. financial markets. The Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 led large caps lower on a day that also saw the S&P 500's seven day winning streak come to an end, be it by an ever so slight margin. Trading volume was indeed elevated, very possibly as much to do with a bit of profit taking as anything else, for it was a good week, broadly for equities. In fact, it has been a good three weeks or so, in general, across the equity landscape. Over the past five sessions, in aggregate, it was the Dow Transports (+3.83%) that lit the path, while small-caps performed as laggards, but impressive laggards at that, as the S&P 600 gained 1.26% and the Russell 2000 increased 1.13% over the week in its entirety.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO